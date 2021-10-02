Coalition for Health & Wellness gets funds
Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will receive half a million dollars from a federal agency as part of COVID-19 relief assistance.
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced Wednesday that Virginia health centers will receive $28,545,390 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MHC Coalition received $552,591.
“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the senators stated jointly through a press release. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”
In addition, the Virginia Department of Health will receive $12,738,652 from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program.
The funding was awarded through the American Recue Plan, which both Senators voted in favor of, which was intended to help modernize, renovate and expand health centers that have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated.
Marcus Stone, the executive director of the Coalition, did not respond to a request for comment.
GO funding affects local area
ExperienceWorks, an initiative that covers Martinsville, Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Amelia, Brunswick, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward, has been awarded a grant of $516,628.
The grant was part of an allocation of more than $7.7 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO) grants to advance community economic recovery efforts, according to a press release.
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will lead the ExperienceWorks initiative, a systems approach that leverages GO Virginia Region 3 investments to connect students and young adults to high-skill, high-wage employment opportunities through a myriad of work-based learning opportunities. Establishing connections with students while they are still in high school will allow businesses to access an emerging workforce and provide mentorship, increasing the number of high school graduates in Region 3 who are connected to employment opportunities in targeted growth sectors, the release states.
It is one of 14 projects focused on economic diversification, workforce development, talent pipelines, economic resiliency and business-ready sites funded by GO.
“As Virginia's economy continues to surge, it's important that every part of the state shares in that success,” Gov. Ralph Northam stated in a press release. “These grants support projects that drive local and regional economic growth, spurring innovation and creating jobs in our communities across the Commonwealth.”
GO Virginia has funded 196 projects and awarded approximately $75.6 million to support regional economic development efforts since 2017, the release states.
Road paving
As part of the City of Martinsville’s road maintenance program, Starling Avenue, from Aaron Street to the Memorial Boulevard intersection and to Douglas Street, will undergo repaving.
Construction crews from Apac-Atlantic Construction Company (a division of ThompsonArthur) will perform work on milling and paving operations from about 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday, and expected to last through Thursday, weather permitted. Motorists are requested to avoid driving in that area until the paving is finished. After paving, new pavement striping and lane markings will be installed.
For more information, call the City Public Works Department at 403-5154.