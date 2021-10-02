Coalition for Health & Wellness gets funds

Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will receive half a million dollars from a federal agency as part of COVID-19 relief assistance.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced Wednesday that Virginia health centers will receive $28,545,390 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MHC Coalition received $552,591.

“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the senators stated jointly through a press release. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”

In addition, the Virginia Department of Health will receive $12,738,652 from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program.