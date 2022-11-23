Community Star

Virginia Department of Health Population Health Manager for West Piedmont Local Health District Nancy Bell has been named Virginia’s 2022 Community Star.

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health grants this award to individuals, organizations and coalitions that represent the people and grassroots initiatives that are working to address the social determinants of health and improve the lives of people in rural areas, according to the website.

Bell was named a Community Star because of her efforts in the West Piedmont Health District, Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and her application for a $35,000 Innovative Rural Programming Award on behalf of Healthy Patrick County, among other achievements.

Matching grant

The SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County announced a $50,000 match challenge through Tuesday. Contributions received during that time period that are marked “Giving Tuesday” will be matched dollar for dollar.

An open house that is open to the public will be held on Tuesday from 12-6 p.m. in celebration of the event.

“This community historically has been very generous when we ask for help, and we need help,” a press release states. “Every dollar is important and appreciated.”

Donations can be made in person at the SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., by mail or online at www.spcamhc.org/form/donate.

ValleyStar

ValleyStar Credit Union has announced Misty Reed as its new senior vice president of credit administration. Her new position will involve focusing on process automation, building relationships with external parties and communicating insights critical to the company’s evolution.

Reed has over 20 years of financial services experience in commercial lending, underwriting and credit administration and her prior roles include chief commercial credit officer and commercial underwriting manager.

She was given the Lending Officer of the Year Award from Credit Union Times in 2017 and has facilitated financial analysis courses with the Risk Management Association.

Reed has a master of business administration from King University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Lenoir Rhyne University. She serves as Blue Ridge Council of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia chair and has served as Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline Council audit chair.

Ararat Ruritan Club

The Ararat Ruritan Club at its November meeting made donations to the Patrick County Bookmobile and Hunter’s Chapel Church for their Thanksgiving Home Alone program.

The club also welcomed new member Chip Bondurant, whose grandfather Porter Bondurant was a charter member in 1953.

The club also accepted donations of toys from bingo players. Those toys were donated to the Patrick County Christmas Cheer program.