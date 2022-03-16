Brinegar-Vipperman to become area's newest judge

Patrick County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney will soon become Henry County’s newest General District Court Judge.

Stephanie Brinegar-Vipperman will take the seat vacated by Henry County General District Judge James McGarry, who will replace Henry County Circuit Court Judge David Williams who is retiring after 42 years of service.

“When I was a college kid I wanted to be the Commonwealth’s Attorney, but when I became one so young I started asking myself ‘What’s next? Do you want to do this forever? Maybe you would make a good judge,’” Brinegar-Vipperman told the Bulletin on Tuesday.

Brinegar-Vipperman first realized she wanted to be a lawyer when she was 13 years old after she watched the movie, The Client and coming from a large family mostly comprised of public servants, she knew she wanted to help the public.

“The main character inspired me to use the profession of law to help others,” Brinegar-Vipperman wrote in her biography. “Judge Charlie Stone in Martinsville Circuit Court helped me solidify that aspiration when he allowed me to intern for him in college.”

Brinegar-Vipperman was a three-sport athlete in high school at Magna Vista and graduated valedictorian. She continued her education at Lynchburg College where she double-majored in political science and history and graduated in three years ranking number one in her class while participating in a varsity sport and extracurricular activities.

After college, Brinegar-Vipperman went to law school at the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law. Her electives were divided between criminal law, children in the law and immigration and international law.

As a law graduate, she accepted a job offer at the Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and decided to run for Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney just two years later and that’s where she has been for the past 14 years.

“I’ve definitely seen the wave of criminal justice change from being more punitive to more rehabilitative now,” said Brinegar-Vipperman. “I feel like as a judge I can be neutral and won’t have to ride that wave. I can decide the case in front of me and not have to mold myself to current trends in the legislature.”

Since Brinegar-Vipperman has served Patrick County as its Commonwealth’s Attorney she has gotten married and has two children. She is active at Horsepasture Christian Church and has been involved in several organizations including the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Board and the Spencer-Penn Centre, serving as the organization’s vice president.

“All of my immediate family and most of my extended family still live in the area, so I knew whatever the next step is, it would be here,” said Brinegar-Vipperman.

In her biography presented to the local bar for consideration, Brinegar-Vipperman wrote that she decided to seek the judgeship because she loves this community and the people who live her and her goals were to be fair, competent and expeditious on the bench and make the bar proud should it see fit to endorse her.

“Her education, experience, and most of all, her faith, will guide her in achieving those goals,” Brinegar-Vipperman wrote.

It was in Feb. 2019 that McGarry, along with Kimberly Belongia, Joan Ziglar and Marcus Brinks, became the area’s four newly elected judges and three years later Judge David Williams was recognized by the Henry County Board of Supervisors for his service and wished well in his retirement.

Said Brinegar-Vipperman: “I’ve always appreciated the support I’ve received in Patrick County and I’m excited to sit in Henry County where I grew up and where my family is. I’ll be a neutral, impartial and fair judge.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

