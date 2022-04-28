 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bulletin staff win top Virginia Press Association awards

Martinsville Bulletin reporter Bill Wyatt and editor Holly Kozelsky were honored with top place awards in the 2021 Virginia Press Association News & Advertising Contest.

Wyatt and Kozelsky won first place in the Heath, Science and Environmental Writing category for coverage of COVID-19. Judges called Wyatt's Aug. 15 story about Pam Wilson Hudson, a nurse with COVID, "well written, with a lot of detail" and said the Bulletin had "overall, a good mix of important stories."

Wyatt won second place in the Public Safety Writing category. Judges complimented his "good breaking news coverage on" the fatal shootings at El Norteno in February 2021, but the "star" of the collection is "the detailed report into the frustrated prosecutor in the story of husband shooting his wife. You can almost hear the frustration from him, while also painting the difficult picture of a chaotic scene."

Kozelsky won third place for Feature Writing Portfolio. The judges wrote that her story on Leatherwood Grocery, Larry McNeely's store which is just down the road from her house and where she likes to get gas, nabs and the latest community news, was "fascinating" with "good detail in listing what it used to sell and where the goods were placed in the store." When Kozelsky had the opportunity to interview superstar kids' author Jeff Kinney, she thought why should she ask him questions when he has young fans all around the area, so she held a Zoom meeting with him with a student each local middle school had identified as a top fan. "Nice creativity with the students interviewing the author," judges wrote.

She also won first place in the Column Writing category for her Sunday Accent columns.

Local boys interview "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney

Tyler Swanson of AHES, Erzart Shahini of MMS and Matthew Whitaker of LPMS interviewed superstar author Jeff Kinney, who will visit Martinsville on Nov. 4 as part of a book tour. Each boy has read all or most of Kinney’s books and seen the movies based off them.

Holly Kozelsky

Kozelsky
Bill Wyatt

Bill Wyatt

 Holly Kozelsky
Martinsville man sentenced to 38 years in shooting death of Bassett man

Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court to 35 years, with 17 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, and given a three-year mandatory minimum sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Traffic incident claims life of Magna Vista senior

Logan Smith, 18, of Martinsville was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic incident that occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 683, one tenth of a mile north of Route 859, a Virginia State Police release stated.

Southside in shambles

Martinsville City Council toured Southside Martinsville on Tuesday and made clear at a neighborhood community meeting that night that conditio…

Public defender wants pay increase

Public Defender Sandra Haley asked the Henry County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday to supplement the payroll in …

