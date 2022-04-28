Bulletin staff win top Virginia Press Association awards

Wyatt won second place in the Public Safety Writing category. Judges complimented his "good breaking news coverage on" the fatal shootings at El Norteno in February 2021 , but the "star" of the collection is "the detailed report into the frustrated prosecutor in the story of husband shooting his wife. You can almost hear the frustration from him, while also painting the difficult picture of a chaotic scene."

Kozelsky won third place for Feature Writing Portfolio. The judges wrote that her story on Leatherwood Grocery, Larry McNeely's store which is just down the road from her house and where she likes to get gas, nabs and the latest community news, was "fascinating" with "good detail in listing what it used to sell and where the goods were placed in the store." When Kozelsky had the opportunity to interview superstar kids' author Jeff Kinney, she thought why should she ask him questions when he has young fans all around the area, so she held a Zoom meeting with him with a student each local middle school had identified as a top fan. "Nice creativity with the students interviewing the author," judges wrote.