The Martinsville Bulletin was awarded second place across the commonwealth in the 2022 Virginia Press Association News & Advertising Contest in the category In-depth or Investigative Reporting and in the category of Public Safety coverage.

The investigative award was granted for the Bulletin's three-part series of articles on New College Institute published in October, plus smaller related articles. The articles were by the Bulletin and Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team and were researched and written by Patrick Wilson of the Public Service Journalism Team and Editor Holly Kozelsky and reporters Bill Wyatt and Monique Holland of the Bulletin. The articles showed, among other things, that many of NCI's college partnerships and programs had lapsed even as the institute continued to promote them as if they were ongoing, and that it did not have the amount of student participation it has been created to have.

Additionally, reporter Bill Wyatt won second place in the Public Safety category, which recognizes coverage of law enforcement, criminal justice, non-spot emergency services and related issues.

Wyatt's articles that won the recognition were one from March 7, 2022, in which Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 22, of Collinsville and Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 22, of Martinsville, pleaded guilty in the shootout outside El Norteno Restaurant; one from June 22, 2022, in which Robert Wayne Reynolds, 56, pleaded guilty in the 2017 murder of Katherine White Likens; and one from Feb. 22, 2022, in which former Henry County investigator David Lee Morse, 67, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of his wife, Pamela Morse, in 2020.