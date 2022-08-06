Business Briefs: Caitlyn Davis joins Blair Construction; Eastman earnings

Blair

Blair Construction Inc. has hired Caitlyn Davis as an assistant project coordinator.

Her prior experience includes several years in retail home improvement, working daily with contractors and building materials, as well as providing quotes.

“We are excited to have Caity on board,” said Timothy Cark, president of Blair Construction, in a press release. “She brings knowledge of REVIT as well as a great set of organizational and communication skills that we can utilize in many phases of our construction projects.”

Davis, a Gretna resident, has an associate degree in applied engineering, a diploma in Computer Aided Drafting and a drafting certificate from Danville Community College.

“Blair Construction is a respected name,” says Davis. “They are known for doing what they promise. I appreciate the values involved in us being a family-owned business. We truly are a team here at Blair.”

Eastman

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Oct. 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2022.