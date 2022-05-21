Business Briefs

Event planning

Travone Martin and Stephanie Mills of Martinsville are opening an event planning business, Your Black Tie & Travel, at 33 W. Main St., Martinsville.”We can handle any event you need,” Mills said, such as weddings, anniversary celebrations or birthday parties for children.

Its grand opening will be on June 10-11. A family movie night at 7 p.m. will feature the movie “Spiderman,” with a special guest, drinks and food, at $15 per ticket.

On Saturday, June 11, vendors and food will be set up from noon to 4 p.m. Aaron Martin will be live at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, and tickets at the door cost $15. Advance tickets can be reserved over Cash App.

Lunch and LearnThe Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s June Lunch and Learn will be “Generations @ Work — Unlocking the Power of a Multi-Generational Workforce.”

The workshop elements will include:

The historical events, economics, parenting styles, and technological changes that shaped each generation’s values, beliefs and worldviews.

Differences in perspective on respect, loyalty, work ethic, communication, feedback and authority.

Understanding needs and leveraging best practices to motivate, manage and unlock their best.

How to redirect conflict and build a sense of community through common ground.

How to develop strategies to recruit, steward, and retain talent in every generation.

This virtual lunch and learn will be held at noon Wednesday, June 1. The webinar is free, but registration required at: bit.ly/juneLLgenerations.

ValleyStar

ValleyStar Credit Union in collaboration with the ValleyStar RISE Foundation board announces Greta Kidd as its executive director to collaborate with communities to identify challenges and opportunities for the advancement of economic resilience.

Previously, Kidd served as the Vice President of Member Experience at ValleyStar, where she led cross-functional teams to enhance member experience.

Before joining ValleyStar, Kidd led a financial education initiative for members and communities at Entrust Financial Credit Union. She also worked for Boaz & Ruth, a nonprofit that supports incarcerated individuals returning home with skills for success.

She holds an MBA from Averett University and a bachelor’s degree in business from Mary Baldwin University. She has a Credit Union Certified Marketing Executive Certification (CUCME) from the Credit Union National Association and received her Fund Development Certification from the University of Richmond.

Jordan Weatherholtz has been named ValleyStar’s Vice President of Data and Analytics to help bring process efficiency to ValleyStar operations and build a culture and organizational strategy that is data-driven.

Weatherholtz joined the ValleyStar team in 2020 and has successfully led multiple initiatives, including setting up an organizational data warehouse and cleansing internal data to ensure accuracy. He also implemented daily reporting for the 2022 corporate scorecard.

Previously, he was a member of the management team at DuPont Community Credit Union. He led a risk management division that identified, mitigated and prevented fraudulent transactions.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater College and obtained his Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) Certification in January 2020. He has also been active in the Virginia Credit Union League and is a board member of the Emerging Professional Network

Honor society

Kenlee Hylton of Collinsville was initiated into the honor society Phi Kappa Phi. She was initiated at Old Dominion University.

Fieldale poolsThe Fieldale Pools will open Memorial Day, May 30, and be open through Labor Day. The hours will be 1-5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Membership fees will be $180 for one person, $210 for two; $240 for three; $270 for four; and $300 for five.

Daily rates are $4 for children 5 and younger, $8 for people ages 6 and older; and $5 for Sundays.

