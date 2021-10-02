BUSINESS BRIEFS

Drewery joins Rives S. Brown
Jewel Drewery has joined Rives S. Brown as a real estate agent.
Drewery is a 1995 graduate of Martinsville High School and attended Hampton University. She was a senior account executive in sales for Radio One in Charlotte, N.C.
She is the daughter of Mary Drewery, who recently retired after being a real estate agent with Rives S. Brown for 28 years.
“I am so excited to be home and see the results of the revitalization and redevelopment efforts coming to Martinsville and Henry County,” Drewery stated in the press release. “As the city evolves to become more innovative and efficient, so will I.
Drewery provides strategic marketing services to her clients across many markets, the release states. Her business is built on dedication, communication, trust & a “never give up” ethic, while embodying the ability to cater and adapt to all of her clients’ needs, it states.
She leads technology initiatives at Fayette Street Christian Church, where she is on the usher board.
“While Jewell has always been part of the Rives S. Brown family, we couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome her as our newest agent. She’s already hit the ground running and is a great addition to our team,” said Rives Brown Coleman, president of Rives S. Brown.
NCI announces new staff
The New College Institute (NCI) has added eight employees to its roster: Christina Easley, Clifford House, Evan Kissel, Erica McDaniel, Maggie Omwenga, Kim Phillips, Karol Quezada, and Dr. Ken Russell.
Christina Lee Easley is a receptionist and in customer service. She has worked in customer service for more than 20 years and has earned certificates in Phlebotomy, E.K.G., Med Aide, and C.N.A.
Clifford House serves as the Quality Assurance Instructor for NCI’s Advanced Manufacturing. He has worked in the industrial field since 2005 as a welder, metal fabricator and CNC operator, setter, and programmer. House brings more than ten years of experience in the North Carolina Community College system as an instructor for industrial, manufacturing, and machining and is a MT1, CPT, and OSHA certified trainer.
Kissel is NCI’s Advanced Manufacturing Trainer/Instructor. He will serve as NCI’s primary Global Wind Organization (GWO) trainer and Veterans Services Officer. He has served in the Marines as an Electrical Engineer Technician and majored in information technology through Strayer University.
McDaniel joined the NCI staff in December of 2020. As Event & Administrative Program Coordinator, she is the point of contact for reserving and scheduling all classrooms and lecture hall spaces at NCI. She also is the coordinator and facilitator for all NCI events including the LIFE Learning is ForEver Program; supports marketing efforts; and coordinates the customer service receptionists. She is a 2013 graduate of The University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in communications/public relations and minor in journalism.
Omwenga is NCI’s new chief program officer. Omwenga has served in numerous capacities and diverse institutions, including community colleges, universities, nonprofits, and corporations, with over 15 years in education. She has a master’s degree of education in instructional technology and a bachelor’s degree in communications and technology.
Kim Phillips is NCI’s public relations specialist after studying at Christopher Newport University and working in human resources and marketing and as asmall business owner. She maintains the website and social media content and provides support for marketing strategies.
Karol Quezada is a part-time receptionist. She is bilingual and is a certified paralegal. She has certification in home remodeling and is taking online classes for a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with the aim of becoming a juvenile probation officer.
Russell was hired in August as NCI’s chief information officer. He has developed early Intranet systems for large banks and participated in developing one of the first successful Internet-based training platforms. He was involved in the development of the North Carolina Research Campus, leading the technology development (as CIO) for the Murdock Research Institute. He has held executive roles at Duke Energy, Bank of America, Cisco and Curran Biotech, among other companies.