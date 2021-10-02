BUSINESS BRIEFS

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

NCI announces new staff

The New College Institute (NCI) has added eight employees to its roster: Christina Easley, Clifford House, Evan Kissel, Erica McDaniel, Maggie Omwenga, Kim Phillips, Karol Quezada, and Dr. Ken Russell.

Christina Lee Easley is a receptionist and in customer service. She has worked in customer service for more than 20 years and has earned certificates in Phlebotomy, E.K.G., Med Aide, and C.N.A.

Clifford House serves as the Quality Assurance Instructor for NCI’s Advanced Manufacturing. He has worked in the industrial field since 2005 as a welder, metal fabricator and CNC operator, setter, and programmer. House brings more than ten years of experience in the North Carolina Community College system as an instructor for industrial, manufacturing, and machining and is a MT1, CPT, and OSHA certified trainer.

Kissel is NCI’s Advanced Manufacturing Trainer/Instructor. He will serve as NCI’s primary Global Wind Organization (GWO) trainer and Veterans Services Officer. He has served in the Marines as an Electrical Engineer Technician and majored in information technology through Strayer University.