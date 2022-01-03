Cancellations for Tuesday; weather forecast for the week

Temperatures hit the freezing mark by about 7 tonight, and roads across the area remain covered in snow, slush and water. Due to expected hazardous weather conditions expected Tuesday, school buildings are closed, but some will be in session virtually.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts snow again for Thursday, with a 70% chance.

The low tonight is expected to drop down to 18 degrees, reaching up to a high of only 40 under sunny skies on Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicts.

Tuesday night's low is forecast to be 22 degrees, followed by a high of 48 degrees on Wednesday, which is expected to be cloudy.

Wednesday night is forecast to be 29 degrees, followed by a sunny 47 degrees on Thursday. Thursday night is expected to be 24 degrees with a 70% chance of snow.

Friday night is forecast to be sunny with a high of only 34 degrees, making a slow melt for any Thursday snow, followed by a frigid 17 degrees Friday night. Next weekend looks to be cool and possibly rainy.

School was out across the region, including Patrick & Henry Community College, on Monday.

Henry County Public Schools will operate virtually on Tuesday. Meals will be available for pick-up at Fieldale-Collinsville and Laurel Park Middle Schools.

Martinsville City Public Schools on Tuesday will have a 2-hour delay for all staff. It had been scheduled as a teacher workday; students return Wednesday.

Patrick County schools will be closed for students; staff are to report at 9 a.m. for a workday.

Patrick & Henry Community College will open on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. Classes resume Jan. 10.

The Organizational Meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, slated originally for Monday, has been postponed until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Henry County Manager Tim Hall declared a state of emergency in Henry County effective 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. "This declaration is designed to allow Henry County to respond to multiple weather-related issues, including widespread power outages and worsening driving conditions," a public notice issued by the county stated.

To allow carriers to deliver newspapers before roads iced over Monday night, the Martinsville Bulletin had an early deadline. Ironically, the weather caused the weather chart to miss the deadline for publication, so a national weather story ran in that spot on A2 instead.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia troopers handled at least 653 crashes and 649 disabled vehicles during the storm.

Appalachian Power (AEP) reported Monday evening that more than 45,000 customers lost service on Monday.

"The majority of storm-related outages are in a band where heavy wet snow accumulated, from Henry County at the North Carolina border northeast through Franklin, Bedford, Amherst, Campbell, Nelson and Albemarle counties," an AEP press release stated.

Nearly 300 employees and contractors from AEP's service area traveled to assist 190 local employees and contractors in the power restoration effort, the release stated. By Monday evening power had been restored to about 14,000 of those customers who had lost power earlier.

