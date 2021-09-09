Caretaker in Henry County avoids prison through an appeals bond posted by daughter of former client

Meanwhile, Ashworth said, Belcher’s attorney has 30 days from the entry of the court order – Oct. 8 – to file a notice of appeal.

The conditions of the bond are that Belcher only may leave Virginia for medical appointments for her husband or herself, and should the appeal be denied, she must report to the Henry County jail within 10 days of the Order of Denial of Appeal to serve the active sentence of 7 years and 6 months.

Belcher had helped Boaz’s mother, Kitty Sue Hooker, in Hooker’s home until Hooker died, on Jan. 2, of COVID-19. Hooker was the widow of John Clyde Hooker Jr., who was the son of the founder of Hooker Furniture and went on to become the company’s chief executive officer from 1966 until he retired in 2000.

In May, Belcher faced the first jury in Henry County Circuit Court since the pandemic began under accusations that she had taken advantage of another woman she had helped in the home a few years before.