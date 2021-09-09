Caretaker in Henry County avoids prison through an appeals bond posted by daughter of former client

A Henry County caretaker who was sentenced to 7.5 years active prison time is out on appeals bond rather than reporting to prison Thursday as she otherwise would have had to do.
Eva Carol Belcher, 60, of Snow Creek was sentenced by Circuit Judge David Williams in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to the 15 years the jury had recommended in May that she receive. He suspended half the prison term on 2 years of probation and 5 years of good behavior.
In May Belcher was found guilty of using identity fraud to obtain goods, services or money with a value of more than $200, which is a felony, and seven misdemeanors for identity fraud to obtain goods, services or money with a value of $200 or less.
On Wednesday, Katherine Hooker Boaz of Montvale posted the property at 1225 Sam Lions Trail through an Affidavit of Surety to serve as Belcher's bond for appeal.
The one-story brick house has a tax value of $159,000. Henry County tax records show the house as having been acquired by Kathrine [sic] H. Garrett in 1988, with transfer in 2005 to Katherine H. Boaz. Built in 1951, it has 2,436 square feet.
The appeals-bond paperwork filed with Henry County Circuit Court states that Belcher is required to report to court for a hearing at 2 p.m. Jan. 6.
Clerk of Court Jennifer Ashworth said that appearance would be a simple review “to keep up with the case and defendant,” and most likely, another review date would be set.
Meanwhile, Ashworth said, Belcher’s attorney has 30 days from the entry of the court order – Oct. 8 – to file a notice of appeal.
The conditions of the bond are that Belcher only may leave Virginia for medical appointments for her husband or herself, and should the appeal be denied, she must report to the Henry County jail within 10 days of the Order of Denial of Appeal to serve the active sentence of 7 years and 6 months.
Belcher had helped Boaz’s mother, Kitty Sue Hooker, in Hooker’s home until Hooker died, on Jan. 2, of COVID-19. Hooker was the widow of John Clyde Hooker Jr., who was the son of the founder of Hooker Furniture and went on to become the company’s chief executive officer from 1966 until he retired in 2000.
In May, Belcher faced the first jury in Henry County Circuit Court since the pandemic began under accusations that she had taken advantage of another woman she had helped in the home a few years before.
Belcher had been granted the use of the credit card to buy groceries for Charlotte McClain, whom she had been helping in McClain’s home, from September 2016 until she was fired in March 2018. Questionable purchases included gift cards for Kroger, Belk, McDonald’s and Applebee’s and also grocery items that McClain testified she never used, such as Natural Light beer, cat food, Kibbles and Bits dog food and Wild Cherry Pepsi.
Belcher had been indicted on 41 charges related to identity theft, with 18 of those involving her buying gift cards with a credit card.
In May the jury recommended 1 year in prison for each of the seven misdemeanor convictions and 7.5 years on the felony conviction.
During that May trial, other caretakers in McClain’s home – Rosie King, Sandra Smith and Judy Gravely – were brought to the witness stand.
Additionally, Carol Hooker Stermer, Martha Franck Rollins, Sue Lester, Sue Rosser and Susan Crafton testified enthusiastically in Belcher’s defense, generally saying she is an excellent caretaker who goes above and beyond the requirements of the role. Martha Ferrell also testified in favor of Belcher through a prepared statement rather than in person.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, Boaz, Rosser, Crafton and Stermer spoke in Belcher’s defense, praising her caregiving and other types of help she has given them or their parents, as well as McClain.
Boaz said Belcher had cared for her mother, Kitty Sue Hooker, from April 2019 until she died of COVID-19 in January.
“It was the best care [she] had ever gotten,” Boaz said. A previous caretaker “was grumpy. Carol was a breath of fresh air.”
Belcher was continually at her mother’s side until the end, without showing any concern about catching COVID herself, Boaz said.
