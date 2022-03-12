 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Carlisle eighth-graders present in Forum

  • 0
Carlisle eighth-grade class

The 32nd edition of the Carlisle Middle School Eighth Grade Forum recently was held for parents, students and friends.

 Holly Kozelsky

The 32nd edition of the Carlisle Middle School Eighth Grade Forum recently was held for parents, students and friends.

This year’s forum had alumni connections that date to earlier years at the school: William Vaughn Sr., class of 1996, was an audience member whose son, eighth-grader William Vaughn Jr., presented. James McClain, class of 1994, served as one of the panelists.

The Forum is an annual tradition that has become a rite of passage for the eighth-grade students. It was developed in 1990 by Linda Gibson and the late Peggy Ford.

Forum consists of a formal research paper on an important current or historical topic. There is collaboration between the history and English departments with the goal of enabling students to develop critical reading and writing skills using historical analysis, primary and secondary sources and contemporary media. Students learn the value of academic research and explore points of view. They investigate assigned topics and create a multi-draft research paper that is crafted into an oral presentation.

People are also reading…

The topic this year was the lives and works of American inventors and entrepreneurs who improved products, services, and ways of doing things. The students then delivered their oral presentations to a panel that consisted of two community members as well as a current senior. Upon completion of the presentations, each student responded to questions from the panelists.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940. The final funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.

Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3 at the age of 82. Her sisters preceded her: Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000, and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: More steps coming to 'squeeze' Putin over war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert