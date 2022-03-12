Carlisle eighth-graders present in Forum

The 32nd edition of the Carlisle Middle School Eighth Grade Forum recently was held for parents, students and friends.

This year’s forum had alumni connections that date to earlier years at the school: William Vaughn Sr., class of 1996, was an audience member whose son, eighth-grader William Vaughn Jr., presented. James McClain, class of 1994, served as one of the panelists.

The Forum is an annual tradition that has become a rite of passage for the eighth-grade students. It was developed in 1990 by Linda Gibson and the late Peggy Ford.

Forum consists of a formal research paper on an important current or historical topic. There is collaboration between the history and English departments with the goal of enabling students to develop critical reading and writing skills using historical analysis, primary and secondary sources and contemporary media. Students learn the value of academic research and explore points of view. They investigate assigned topics and create a multi-draft research paper that is crafted into an oral presentation.

The topic this year was the lives and works of American inventors and entrepreneurs who improved products, services, and ways of doing things. The students then delivered their oral presentations to a panel that consisted of two community members as well as a current senior. Upon completion of the presentations, each student responded to questions from the panelists.

