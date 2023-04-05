The Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is calling a shooting which left a woman recuperating from injuries and a man is in jail domestic in nature.

At about 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call from a woman who reported she had been shot at the Smith River Sports Complex, a press release from the HCSO said.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered a female victim lying on the roadway to the event grounds.

The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and they immediately began life-saving measures. The 35-year-old victim was alert and able to communicate with responding deputies, the release stated. She was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that this incident was domestic in nature. While at the Smith River Sports Complex, Calvin Edward Cabiness was inside a vehicle with the victim when he produced a firearm and shot the victim at least two times, hitting her in the leg and chest, the release stated.

Cabiness fled the scene in a Gray Ford Escape. A short time later, deputies located the vehicle parked on Carver Road At approximately 7 p.m. Cabiness was taken into custody without incident on Barrows Mill Road by Martinsville Police Department Officers, the release stated.

Calvin Edward Cabiness, 46, of 1018 Barrows Mill Road, Martinsville, is held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond, the release stated.