Beatrice (Bea) Martin Bullard was honored by Woodmen of the World at the Fieldale Pools on April 21, what would have been her 95th birthday.

In recognition of Bea’s tireless dedication to her community of Fieldale, the local chapter of Woodmen of the World donated a flag and flagpole that was installed last year at the Fieldale Pools. The flagpole was dedicated with Scott Koebel, Woodman of the World representative, and Andrew Kahle, Recreation Center and Pools representative, making remarks.

The Fieldale Heritage Committee members provided refreshments.

The ceremony was attended by her family, members of the Fieldale Heritage Group, Recreation Center and Pools group and area residents.

Bullard, who died on Sept. 3, 2021, was extensively involvement in the Fieldale Heritage group and the group’s purchase of the former Fieldale Recreation Center property. The Heritage Committee was instrumental in the fundraising efforts undertaken to renovate and reopen the swimming pools.

The flag and flagpole will serve as a reminder of Bullard’s love for Fieldale and its people and her passion and unwavering efforts to preserve the community of Fieldale and its history for future generations, a press release states

The Pools will open Memorial Day, May 29. Pool Hours for 2023 are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 1-5 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting.

Summer memberships can be purchased ranging from $200 to $350, depending on the number in the household, or you can pay by the day – Mondays through Saturdays is $10, and $5 on Sundays.

For more information contact Fieldalerecandpooldirector@gmail.com.