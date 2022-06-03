Charity League awards 28 scholarships

The Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County awarded 28 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to area high school graduates and college students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Charity League, established in 1931, strives to promote growth and development of children throughout Martinsville and Henry County through education and health programs.

The Dr. Samuel Newman Scholarships were awarded to Lauren Hruza and Celia Shively. These scholarships were given in 1976 in honor of the late Dr. Samuel Newman of Danville, who conducted pediatric clinics in Martinsville in the late 1930’s. Hruza is the daughter of Eric Hruza of Martinsville and will attend the University of Virginia. Shively is the daughter of Tracey Shively of Martinsville and will attend the University of Mary Washington.

Delaney Burris, daughter of Jamie and Becky Burris of Ridgeway, received the Virginia Walker Hamlet Scholarship. She will attend Radford University.

The Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of deceased Charity League members, was awarded to Claudia Phillips, daughter of Johnathan and Kimberly Phillips of Collinsville. She will attend Patrick & Henry Community College.

The Founders’ Scholarship, first given in 1976 in honor of the Charity League’s charter members, was awarded to Ashton Gravely, son of Kenya Gravely of Ridgeway. He will attend George Mason University.

The Sustainer Scholarship was given to Lara Hall, daughter of Nathan Hall and Tambrey Fedorko of Fieldale. She will attend James Madison University.

Savannah Brown received the Blue Ridge Scholarship. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Renee Brown of Martinsville and will attend Roanoke College.

The Adele Pannill Scholarship was awarded to Sidney Tran, daughter of Hoang and Minh Tran of Martinsville. She will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hailey Chitwood received the Catherine Pannill Scholarship. She is the daughter of John and Kim Chitwood of Martinsville and will attend Ferrum College.

The Adele Pannill Carter Charitable Trust Scholarships were awarded to Julianna Cox, Gabriel Divers and Sydney Witcher. Cox is the daughter of Angela Vessella and Jason Cox of Martinsville and will attend the College William and Mary. Divers is the son of Scott and Lynn Divers of Martinsville and will attend Patrick and Henry Community College. Witcher is the daughter of Tony and Jessica Witcher of Martinsville and will attend James Madison University.

Melissa Anderson received the Jett Carter Groves Scholarship. She is the daughter of Mark Anderson and Lisa Honaker of Martinsville and will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Howard Stone Renewable Scholarship was awarded to Gabriella Wall. She is the daughter of Janie Wall of Martinsville and will attend Old Dominion University.

The Charity League awarded 14 additional scholarships to:

Elyssa Kancherla, daughter of Rachel Kancherla and Raimondi Cummings of Collinsville, who will attend the College of William and Mary.

Kennedy Coleman, daughter of William Coleman and Tracie Lawson of Martinsville, who will attend George Mason University.

Sydney Compton, daughter of Denise Compton and Chris Compton of Collinsville, who will attend the University of Virginia.

Madison Ferguson, daughter of Brad and Sue Ella Ferguson of Martinsville, who will attend George Mason University.

Brittanie Hairston, daughter of Brian and Tiffanie Hairston of Martinsville, who will attend Virginia Tech.

McKenzie Hauser, daughter of John Hauser and Allison Craig of Providence, N.C., who will attend University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Hannah Mitchell, daughter of Jay and Delta Mitchell of Ridgeway, who will attend Emory & Henry College.

Nathan Morrison, son of Daniel and Tracy Morrison of Collinsville, who will attend Liberty University.

Anna Osenkowsky, daughter of James Osenkowsky and Kristin Ballard of Bassett, who will attend Christopher Newport University.

Lyric Parker, daughter of Erica Becker of Martinsville, who will attend Hampton University.

Aniya Penn, daughter of Lewis Penn and Tiffeny Hairston of Martinsville, who will attend Old Dominion University.

Zariah Scales, daughter of Stephanie and Brian Brinegar of Spencer, who will attend the University of Virginia at Wise.

Jameson Smith, son of Tommy and Allison Smith of Danville, who will attend Hampden Sydney College.

Michael Walker, son of Michael Walker of Martinsville, who will attend Virginia Tech.

Recipients of the Charity League scholarships were chosen by the scholarship committee on the basis of college plans, financial need, grade point average, community involvement and service, and recommendations from their high school or college counselors.

