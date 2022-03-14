Chatham Road wreck claims the life of a 20-year-old

A crash on Chatham Road Monday afternoon resulted in a fatality.

Law enforcement officers announced at about 6 p.m. Monday that the victim was 20-year-old Zachary Ty Porter.

The wreck happened shortly after 4 p.m. just past the Ward Road intersection, north of Va. 58. Virginia State Police First Sgt. M.C. Davis said it was a single-vehicle accident involving a small green pickup truck. The truck was headed westbound on Chatham Road. The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver, Davis said.

The pickup truck swerved off the road, leaving the roadway, and careened into a ditch, ejecting the driver, and the truck returned back to the roadway, rolled about 200 feet, and then came to a stop on the opposite side of the road, Davis said.

He said when the vehicle got into the “very rough ditch,” the driver “tries to reaccelerate and steer out of the ditch, and when it gets back to the asphalt that steering motion causes the ... tires to bite, and it starts to upset the vehicle. It rolls. And when it rolled and it landed, it ejected the driver.”

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, Davis said.

Both the trooper and Sheriff Lane Perry confirmed that Porter was a family member of one of the employees of the sheriff’s office. During Davis’ description of the accident he said he could not give the victim’s name at that time, though confirming the victim was related to a law enforcement officer.

“I’ll be honest with you — I can’t say it without —” said the trooper during a media interview, then stopped talking, looking emotional, and the cameras turned away.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the scene. More than a dozen Henry County law enforcement officers, including Lt. Col. Steve Eanes, walked to the scene of the accident and were seen to be visibly upset.

Responding agencies also included the Henry County Department of Public Safety, Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department and Virginia State Police.

A hearse from Wright Funeral Services also arrived to the scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the VSP Traffic Reconstruction Team.

This wreck occurred less than 24 hours after a one-vehicle crash on the same road, further down. That wreck occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, when a red car ran off the road and overturned at the corner of Dyer’s Store Road. The car rested upside down with its rear on an embankment and its front end on the grassy area near the road, but its cabin rested in a water drainage ditch. The driver crawled out of that wreck on his own and told people who arrived on the scene that he was not hurt, despite his hand being bloody.

