City adds more nuisance houses to its list; reversion comes closer, as three-judge panel has been appointed

Three more houses have been added to the City of Martinsville’s Rental Inspection Program.

The Rental Inspection Program passed in 2019 by City Council allows the city to investigate “problem rental properties” and is complaint-driven, said City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday during the council’s March 22 meeting. A number of properties were on its inaugural list.

City Council voted to add to the list: 706 Spruce St., which Henry County GIS records list as owned by Dennis Fleet Wilson of Charlottesville; 203 Greyson St., listed by GIS as owned by James Westmoreland of Collinsville; and 818 Starling Ave., owned by William Bennett of Martinsville, according to GIS records. Only the house on Starling Avenue is presently occupied.

The list is to protect the “public health, welfare and safety of the occupants of each individual dwelling,” Monday said, and properties that make the list are “both blighted and in the process of deteriorating.”

Building Official & Zoning Administrator Kris Bridges gave a report on the properties:

The house on Greyson Street is vacant without utilities, and repairs are pending receipt of materials. The owner plans to sell the house, Bridges said. “Numerous complaints from the neighborhood for an extended period of time” were made about the house, which is now condemned, he said.

Mayor Kathy Lawson said she had received a call from the owner who “was very adamant he had no intentions of ever putting a renter back in this property. It was not a good experience at that location with that particular tenant.”

Lawson also read a letter from someone who wants to sell a house nearby but is concerned that the “horrid” condition of 203 Greyson Street will bring down the value of the house she is trying to sell.

Monday said city inspectors responded to all of the complaints, and “the complainants, and one in particular could have been instrumental in doing something more … did not wish to testify in court, and there is a witness as to how far we can go with these if we do not have cooperative witnesses to assist us.”

The city received “a blast of complaints about” 706 Spruce St. which was rented through a local agency which was not aware of the situation at the house, including vermin infestation, Bridges said. The rental agency got the property cleaned up, he said.

When the City cleans up around bad properties, it charges a $200 administrative fee in addition to “a minimum fee for mobilization of public works” for a truck and crew, and charges are made by the amount of trash removed. Bills have ranged between $250 and $500, Bridges estimated.

Regarding the house on Starling Avenue, “The property owner hasn’t done himself any favors by painting half of the side wall that is very visible,” said Bridges. The upper story still its old green color, and jagged portions of the lower part white. The faded smiley face is still visible on the chimney.

The house had a lot of trash which was cleaned up, but the city posted another warning last week because there was more trash, plus broken windows, Bridges said.

“It goes through a cycle,” Bridges said. “This is definitely one, along with the last one, that is primarily a tenant-driven problem, not necessarily a landlord-driven problem.”

Council member Danny Turner mentioned a house on the corner of Starling Avenue and Hairston Street. That house was put on the program in 2019, Monday said, and is condemned and vacated, Lawson and Monday said.

During a public hearing portion of the meeting, Gina Ashbrook of Martinsville said her agency looks after the Spruce Street house. She said she does not think the city cleaned that property, because her company paid “a lot of money” to have it cleaned, and one of her workers was stopped an unidentified city worker in a city truck who would not let her worker enter the property without a HazMat suit.

“He made note of a particular condition inside the house, and I’d love to know when somebody trespassed into the house without having the right to gain entry,” she said.

The owner of the house is spending a lot of money to get that house ready to sell it, she said.

Keith Owens of Martinsville asked about the Rental Re-Inspection Program. Lawson said any property on that list has to be re-inspected before being rented out to any new tenant.

Other properties on the Rental Inspection List are:

Owned by Bennett Properties Inc:

433 Clearview Drive, last inspected Jan. 7 – “best it’s looked in years”

912 Barrows Mill Road, last inspected Oct. 22, “OK for rental”

Owned by William and Karen Bennett:

641 Stultz Road, “occupied, not current in rent”

214 Greyson St., last inspected May 11, “OK for rental”

216 Greyson St., last inspected April 20, “OK for rental”

232 Greyson St., “occupied, not current in rent”

112 Gravely St., last inspection Feb. 25, “OK for rent”

114 Gravely St., last inspection Sept. 27, “OK for rental”

Owned by William W. Bennett:

120 Crescent St, last inspection Nov. 20, “OK for rental”

906 Spruce St., last inspected Feb. 10, “OK for rental”

319 Starling Ave., Condemned, vacant, work in progress; utilities off Feb. 14

1115 Chatham Heights Road, due for inspection April 30

714 Jefferson St., vacant, condemned, boarded

102 Moss St., #1 vacant, #2 services on; posted for trash.

1005 Adele St., posted for trash

Owned by Affordable Christian Housing:

104 Massey St., “new ownership”

Thurman G. Gravely Jr. and Naomi Skinner Gravely:

1139 Wray St., “new ownership”

Jill Hairston:

721 W. Fayette St., “OK for rental”

The session on the Rental Inspection Program took the third part of a 3 1/2 –hour March 22 City Council meeting which also addressed suggested uses of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding and saw the issuance of several proclamations.

Before the meeting ended, Council members and staff took turns to make miscellaneous comments.

Reversion

The Supreme Court of Virginia “has only very recently appointed a three-judge panel for the contested reversion with Henry County,” Monday said. None of the judges are from the local area.

The City of Martinsville is moving to have consolidated Henry County’s two lawsuits saying the Memorandum of Understanding and Voluntary Settlement Agreement “are essentially worthless and cannot be enforced in any way. We are … moving to have that case consolidated in front of the three-judge panel,” under the position that the three-judge panel has the authority to rule on all matters related to reversion.

“I would anticipate that there would be some rulings from the three-judge panel coming relatively quickly,” he said.

Time capsule

A time capsule in the old BB&T bank building on East Church Street – originally Piedmont Trust Bank, which put the time capsule – will be opened at 11 a.m. April 1, “following specific instructions” on the stone tablet marking the time capsule, Towarnicki said. “We’ll have a little fun with that” capsule opening, he said.

“We would like to reach out to any former Piedmont Trust Bank employees that may have been around at that time and certainly invite them to come and be part of that,” he said.

Other matters

Council Member Chad Martin, who had participated in the meeting remotely, said, “I wasn’t going to comment on this before, but, um, I feel it necessary. … There are certain things that have been said about this Council that is said that we have not been transparent, that … we have not been open. It really speaks to the fact that people have not done their research. People have not really realized how much we have done over what this state has asked us to do to be transparent. … Meaningful community engagement really speaks to what we do and over and abounds the work that we do to make sure that citizens are being heard. …

“A lot of people don’t know what we get paid, and I’ll say it over and over again: We only get paid $400 a month to serve. … We are only in this for the citizens of Martinsville.”

Council Member Jennifer Bowles announced Autism Awareness Day, hosted by Michael Venable, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Jack Dalton Park.

Bowles said she attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast with Lawson, where an Entrepreneurship Award was given to Wayne Draper of TAD Space and Right Now. American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 received a community award. The breakfast was hosted by the local chapter of Omega Phi Psi.

Mayor Kathy Lawson, also a member of the Exchange Club, said flags will be displayed today for Veterans Memorial Day. The flags will be taken down at night, and then all 164 flags will be brought to Roselawn Burial Park, where the club, along with CASA and FOCUS will display them throughout April to call attention to child abuse. “It is a beautiful sight to see those flags waving in the wind,” she said.

Hazardous Waste Day is April 23 at the Bassett Warehouse.

Neighborhood meetings will resume, Lawson announced, with the first one April 25 in the Southside area.

A Memorial Day service will be held at noon May 30 at Roselawn Burial Park with retired army sergeant Shawn Morrison as speaker.

One of the questions in a poll about uptown addressed rentable scooters, such as are in use in Roanoke and Danville, Lawson said. Cindy Edgerton had written a letter supporting allowing shared scooters uptown. Monday said he is researching about scooters, including what to be done with them when they are not in use, and how they are registered.

Eighty percent of survey respondents favored having scooters uptown, said City Manager Leon Towarnicki.

Another question on the survey was whether or not parking uptown should be monitored, Lawson said. She recommended the city paint lines to separate parking areas from the street so parked vehicles stay out of the road. Pearson said uptown employees should not take the spots meant for customers.

