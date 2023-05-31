Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Martinsville City Schools received an early summer gift from the City of Martinsville on Wednesday.

As soon as the clouds lifted and the sun came out Wednesday morning, a large crane from Guy M. Turner, Inc., out of Greensboro, arrived at the parking lot of the former BB&T Building at Ellsworth and Church streets and lowered a large chiller from the rooftop of the six-story building onto a flatbed truck.

City employees loaded and secured the chiller on the truck and transported it to Albert Harris Middle School on Church Street.

"A component of the development agreement for the BB&T renovation project give the City salvage rights to the mechanical equipment removed from the building and we were fortunate in that the size and capacity of the equipment fits with what City schools can use in their buildings," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "The equipment appears to be in excellent condition and reuse will save the City significant money at some point in the future."

Martinsville City Schools had requested funding for a chiller at the school in its budget to City Council last month.

"We are delighted to be a beneficiary of the BB&T Building renovations," said Executive Director of Administrative Services. "The chiller and cooling tower from the building, which match the equipment currently being used at Albert Harris Elementary, will be held on standby until needed, allowing us to avoid a costly replacement when our current equipment reaches the end of its lifespan."