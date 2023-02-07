At 6:42 p.m., Monday the Martinsville Police Department was dispatched to the area of Fayette and Spencer Streets, where a man reported that he had been shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located Jasoni Hairston, 19, of Martinsville, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Hairston was transported to SOVAH Martinsville and subsequently transferred to Carillion Roanoke, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Martinsville Police Department at 276-638-5555.