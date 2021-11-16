CIVIC BRIEFS: Fontaine Ruritan Club presents awards

Fontain Ruritan Club
Fontaine Ruritan Club recently presented Community Service Awards to:
- Lt. Chris Ashley, Henry County Sheriff's Office
- Steve Ball, Virginia State Police
- James Hopkins, Martinsville Fire & EMS
- Matthew Coleman, Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department
- Sarah Still, Henry County Department of Public Safety
- Sgt. R.D. Jones, Martinsville Police Department
- Emily Ison, Ridgeway Rescue Squad
- The entire staff of Martinsville Sheriff's Office.
Special Retirement Awards were given to Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper and Fire Chief Ted Anderson "for their outstanding service to our community," said club member Mike Williams.
