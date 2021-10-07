Clients glad to be back at Edwards Adult Care Center

Though there was a lot of attention last year to the social and emotional needs of kids who weren’t able to go to school, there’s another group of people who also missed out on a year’s worth of socialization.
It’s senior citizens and adults with special needs, and in Martinsville, those left in the lurch included the 53 adults who missed their daily routine from Edwards Adult Day Center, which was closed for 16 months.
The center provides a safe place during the day for adults who shouldn’t be left alone.
“We serve an array of different folks,” said Director Patsy Dillard, including “seniors and adults with disabilities with health issues ranging from dementia, heart attacks, blindness and Down syndrome.”
The youngest is 22 years old. “We had a lady that was 101, turn 102 while we were closed, Dillard said – but she passed away before the center reopened.
The center, which opened in 1988, accommodates up to 70 people at a time at a ratio of one staff member to six clients. Sometimes it’s more staff, based on the needs of the clients.
Before the center closed due to the pandemic precautions, Dillard said, 53 clients spent their days there. Since reopening there are 46 people enrolled, with a maximum of 30 people attending per day. ago.
“When they came back, [for] a lot of them you could tell their health had declined only because they hadn’t been as active. … After 2 weeks there was a major improvement,” she said.
Caregivers helping the clients at home during the time away “did all they could do,” Dillard said. “They work also. I commend them for doing as well as they did.
“But just like the kids missed their friends, these folks missed theirs.”
“It feels like home,” said 99-year-old Leonard Hairston, a World War II veteran who worked as a cook on a transport ship. He has been coming to the center for 3 years.
Charity Thomas, the Participant Care Coordinator, has been nicknamed “Love” by the participants. She said the folks at the center celebrate clients’ birthdays with a song, cake and ice cream: “We do it all, don’t we?”
Steve Dejarnett interjected with a chuckle, “What about presents?” The 61-year-old has been attending the center for 9 years.
James Holland, 80, has attended the Center for 10 years. He spent 30 years working for Tultex. After retiring, he was a member of community groups including Masons, the Shriners Club and Jaycees, and also traveled a lot. “I give this place a 90,” he said, with a big grin on his face.
Nancy Ross, 80, and Jan Stephens, 82, are newcomers to the program, which both say they enjoy. Stephens, a former church pianist, starting coming to the center after losing her twin brother to COVID-19.
Dillard said that people often come in “withdrawn, and within a week they open up.”
The center offers many daily activities and games to “strengthen their skills so they can have a better quality of life,” she said.
They clients and staff dance every morning, with a favorite being the Cupid Shuffle. They play Sit-Down Volleyball with pool noodles to help their hand-eye coordination. To keep up cognitive levels, they play Hangman and The Price is Right and hold mock auctions with pretend money.
The group also have prayer devotions.
“We promote friendships,” Dillard said. “There’s no cliques here. They just kind of all work together.”
Recently, the center has begun collecting old cellphones to be sanitized and used to download music from each of the clients’ early years because “music is a way to the soul,” Dillard said. She believes it will help them, especially the ones with dementia, because “music just changes your whole feeling.”
Three nurses on staff perform monthly physicals, administer medications and collaborate with the participants’ doctors to ensure their good health.
During this pandemic, all visitors must be vaccinated. Everyone wears masks, and they practice social distancing. There have been no cases of COVID-19 among the people at the center, she said, adding that it received perfect scores on the latest state inspection.
Like most other non-profit organizations, the center did not get the revenue last year it normally would have gotten from fundraisers. The pandemic prevented them from holding their annual pancake breakfast and pageant.
However, the expenses haven’t stopped: Recent unexpected costs have included repairing the automatic doors and buses and installing a new fire alarm and security system.
More money is needed yet for repaving the parking lot, putting in a new floor in the front of the building and buying a smart board for activities.
They also need volunteers for art and other activities, and strong staff member. “You have to have a heart. You have to have passion. You have to care” to work there, she said.
For more information, call Dillard at 666-9400.