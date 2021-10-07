Clients glad to be back at Edwards Adult Care Center

Dillard said that people often come in “withdrawn, and within a week they open up.”

The center offers many daily activities and games to “strengthen their skills so they can have a better quality of life,” she said.

They clients and staff dance every morning, with a favorite being the Cupid Shuffle. They play Sit-Down Volleyball with pool noodles to help their hand-eye coordination. To keep up cognitive levels, they play Hangman and The Price is Right and hold mock auctions with pretend money.

The group also have prayer devotions.

“We promote friendships,” Dillard said. “There’s no cliques here. They just kind of all work together.”

Recently, the center has begun collecting old cellphones to be sanitized and used to download music from each of the clients’ early years because “music is a way to the soul,” Dillard said. She believes it will help them, especially the ones with dementia, because “music just changes your whole feeling.”

Three nurses on staff perform monthly physicals, administer medications and collaborate with the participants’ doctors to ensure their good health.