Collinsville Dental staff hold low-cost services benefit for Warming Shelter

On Nov. 5 and 12, the staff of Collinsville Dental volunteered their time and donated their services in a clinic that raised funds for the warming shelter. They include (from left) Bridgette Fulcher, Megan Bayes, Dr. Steven Bunn, Gwen Andrews and Melinda Roberts.

 SUBMITTED

The Collinsville Dental Associates’ “Give Thanks for Smiles” benefit fundraiser took place on Nov. 5 and 12. Dental services, such as fillings, extractions, and cleanings, were provided for a fee of $50 for each procedure. Collinsville Dental Associates donates all materials and supplies needed for the procedures. All of the proceeds received were donated to The Community Fellowship Winter Warming Shelter.

Collinsville Dental staff volunteers included two dentists, three hygienists, four dental assistants and three office staff members. Overall, 28 patients were treated, enabling a donation of $1,500 to The Community Fellowship Winter Warming Shelter. Dental services valued at over $3,000 were performed.

