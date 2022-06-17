 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community briefs

Ridgeway Ruritan

Lauren Luther and Hailey Chitwood received scholarships from the Ridgeway Ruritan Club.

Luther, daughter of David and Alice Luther, is a graduate of Magna Vista High School and will attend Radford University-Carilion. She received the Ridgeway Ruritan Club Adkins Scholarship in the amount of $500.

Chitwood, daughter of John and Kim Chitwood, is also a graduate of Magna Vista High School and will attend Ferrum College. She received the Build Your Dollar Ruritan Scholarship in the amount of $750.

Survey

Drug-Free MHC is conducting a young adult survey for ages 18-25.

The survey, which should take no more than 10 to 15 minutes to complete, is to hear about experiences and opinions regarding substance use and mental health in the community. It is intended to help the coalition develop health and wellness programing to better meet local needs.

This statewide survey of young adults was developed in partnership with Virginia’s Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness (OBHW) at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and their partner, OMNI Institute, a nonprofit organization working with Community Service Boards (CSBs) and coalitions across Virginia, a release said.

To take the survey, text "Virginia" to 855-632-2201. Anyone who meets the age requirements and completes the survey will receive a $10 gift card.

