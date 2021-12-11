Community briefs

Santa’s Surprise
Blue Ridge Regional Library has coordinated with Santa’s Workshop to present Santa’s Surprise Giftbox Giveaway on Thursday and Friday.
Each branch library is helping Santa and the elves distribute gift boxes shipped in from the North Pole for children ages 10 and younger. Each one has an activity, craft, treat and a surprise.
To pick up a box (and the child it’s for must be with you), call your library branch: Bassett, 276-629-2426; the Bookmobile, 276-694-3352; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5430; Patrick County, 276-694-3352; or Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
Essay winner
Ridgeway seventh-grader Abigail Clinard is the district winner for the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest by Veterans of Foreign Wars. The theme was "What makes a good American."
She now moves on to the state-level competition, which will be judged this month. Her category is grades 6-8.
Abigail is a homeschool student who is part of the Classical Conversations homeschool community in Henry County and an active member of the Civil Air Patrol.
She is the daughter of Matt and Michelle Clinard of Ridgeway and the granddaughter of Dudley and Joni Dawson of Roxboro, N.C.; Larry and Charlotte Clinard of Kernersville, N.C; and Florence Johnston of Tequesta, Florida, and the late Stan Johnston.
SPCA Grant
The amount of the grant the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA received from Petco was $5,000.
The animal-welfare charity was notified that it would receive a grant, but the amount was a surprise until the check presentation Dec. 5 in Roanoke.
The grant came from being one of Petco’s 100 Petco Love Story winners, based on a submission Angela Blazer had made about her therapy dog, Precious.
Petco’s Love Story program is continuing with a People’s Choice competition for the chance at an additional $25,000 grant. Voting is Petco’s website through 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Toy Ride
The Heads of State Entertainment Group and local hot rod car clubs will hold their annual Faith in Future Toy Ride and Drive on Saturday.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge’s Keystone Clubs are volunteering with the program.
The event will be held in the parking lot of Performance 276, the old A&P, at 714 N. Memorial Blvd., from 1-5 p.m. Food trucks will be set up there starting around noon.
Riders and drivers will meet at 11 a.m. at the old Stanleytown Winn Dixie at 100 Fair Oaks Drive. The cost to participate is the donation of an unwrapped toy. Additionally, collections of toys have been taken up in locations throughout the area.
The convoy will depart at noon and ride through Bassett, Ridgeway and Martinsville, arriving at the event site around 1 p.m.
Roll ‘A’Bout to open back up
Martinsville soon will have a roller skating rink again.
Roll ‘A’Bout has announced on Facebook that it is preparing to open.
Along with roller skating, it will serve food. “Just in case you guys thought we were joking, the old school breakfast and lunch pizzas will be served at the rink when we reopen, and yes, they still taste the same,” one post reads.
The rink’s phone number is 276-647-1160.
Real Estate Reports
Sixty residential properties in Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick were sold in October, and 55 sales were pending.
That is according to the Martinsville, Henry & Patrick Counties Association of REALTORS Property Sales Information Report for November.
The median list price for those properties sold in November was $131,200, and the median sold price was $130,000. The median list price for pending sales was $129,900.
The average list price on the sold properties was $152,919, and the average sold price was $151, 085. The average list price on properties with sales pending was $158,515.
Residential properties that had sold had been on the market for an average of 102 days, and the average for properties under pending sale was 96.
As of Wednesday, 245 properties were on the market for less than a year, and 119 were on the market for more than a year.
Historical marker
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved a historical marker honoring the Martinsville Seven.
The marker will be displayed in front of the former Henry County Courthouse, now home to the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum. It will be unveiled on Feb. 26.
The Seven are Francis DeSales Grayson, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, James Hairston, Howard Lee Hairston, John C. Taylor and Joe Hampton, who were executed in 1951 for the alleged rape of a white women.
That courthouse is where the Martinsville Seven were tried and sentenced to death. In August, Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons for the Martinsville Seven as recognition from the Commonwealth that the men were tried without adequate due process and received a racially-biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants.
Before the pardon was issued, Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles led the charge for the Martinsville City Council to approve a resolution to commute the sentence, which passed unanimously. After the resolution, she submitted an application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to create a historical marker recognizing the Seven. In a Thursday social media posting, Bowles thanked City Attorney Eric Monday for helping with the application and paying for the marker.