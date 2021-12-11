Community briefs

Residential properties that had sold had been on the market for an average of 102 days, and the average for properties under pending sale was 96.

As of Wednesday, 245 properties were on the market for less than a year, and 119 were on the market for more than a year.

Historical marker

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved a historical marker honoring the Martinsville Seven.

The marker will be displayed in front of the former Henry County Courthouse, now home to the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum. It will be unveiled on Feb. 26.

The Seven are Francis DeSales Grayson, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, James Hairston, Howard Lee Hairston, John C. Taylor and Joe Hampton, who were executed in 1951 for the alleged rape of a white women.

That courthouse is where the Martinsville Seven were tried and sentenced to death. In August, Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons for the Martinsville Seven as recognition from the Commonwealth that the men were tried without adequate due process and received a racially-biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants.

Before the pardon was issued, Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles led the charge for the Martinsville City Council to approve a resolution to commute the sentence, which passed unanimously. After the resolution, she submitted an application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to create a historical marker recognizing the Seven. In a Thursday social media posting, Bowles thanked City Attorney Eric Monday for helping with the application and paying for the marker.

