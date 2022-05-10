 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooke is first Ferrum Promise graduate

Claudia Cooke was one of the 185 Ferrum College graduates recognized during Saturday’s commencement ceremony, and the first person to graduate as part of the Ferrum Promise program.

The Ferrum Promise program was started in 2020, and guarantees that students who come to Ferrum with an appropriate associate’s degree from a Virginia community college can graduate within two years, or receive free tuition for their remaining coursework.

Cook transferred to Ferrum in the fall of 2020 after completing her associate’s degree in general studies, with a specialization in human services, at Patrick & Henry Community College in December 2019. Now, two years later, Cooke leaves Ferrum with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

“When I first started thinking about what I wanted to do, I always wanted to work with kids and I just really didn’t know the best way,” Cooke said. “I went to a career fair in high school and they brought up social workers and ever since then, I was hooked. It was something that just clicked for me.”

Cooke grew up in Axton but while attending Ferrum she commuted from Collinsville. Most of the commuting took place over the 2021-22 school year, though.

“When I went to Ferrum it was a bigger transition for me, because we had to be going by protocols for COVID and everything was pretty much virtual at that point. So my junior year of college was pretty much virtual,” Cooke said.

With a bachelor’s degree freshly under her belt, Cooke is jumping straight into an online master’s program with the University of Pikeville in Kentucky. She will be working and going to school full time.

“I’m starting grad school May 9 and then I am starting my job with child protective services May 1. ...

She started her job with Child Protective Services on May 1 and graduate school a week later.

"I’m able to actually get my master’s in a year, so I’m going to be full time both places. ... I just really want that degree,” Cooke said, laughing.

