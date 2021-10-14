Court reports: Henry County District Court, Henry County Circuit Court, Martinsville Circuit Court

Robert Glen Wagoner Jr. of Bassett was charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He pled guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 11 months and 15 days suspended and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 25, 2020.

Collin Joshua Russell of Stuart was charged with grand larceny. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of unlawfully possessing stolen property. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 6 months suspended and ordered to pay $1,982 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of breaking and entering a building to commit larceny. The offense happened Sept. 23, 2019 resulting in arrest May 18, 2020.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession against Larry Dirand McLaughlin of Axton.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis of Bassett was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle. The defendant pled no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 90 days in jail with the full term suspended and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened May 16, 2020.