Court reports: Henry County District Court, Henry County Circuit Court, Martinsville Circuit Court

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents.
Henry County General District Court
A judge dismissed a charge of attempted robbery of a residence and use of a firearm in a felony first offense against Kennon Edward Hairston of Wilmington, N.C.
A judge dismissed a charge of malicious wounding, grand larceny: auto theft and intentional destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more against Frederick Valentino Hairston of Martinsville.
Hector Arturo Espana Xum of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended; his license was suspended for 1 year; he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 12, 2020.
Tammy Ore Meade pled guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 60 days in jail with the full term suspended; her license was suspended for 1 year; she was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept 29, 2020.
Martinsville General District Court
Jerrell Jabbar Carter of Axton pled guilty to DWI first offense and failure to stop at an accident causing $500 or more in damage. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended; his license was suspended for 1 year; he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 28.
Davis Lee Pyles Jr. of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended; his license was suspended for 1 year; he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 14, 2020.
A judge dismissed 2 counts of forgery of public records against Chintina Wright Jones of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of entering a house to commit assault and battery against Brandon Lewis Ramsey of Spencer.
Kenya Marquis Valentine of Martinsville pled guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended; his license was suspended for 1 year; he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened March 1, 2019.
Henry County Circuit Court
Jamie Lynn Harbour of Bassett pled guilty to grand larceny. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a total of $620 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Oct. 1, 2019 resulting in arrest Jan. 23, 2020.
Robert Glen Wagoner Jr. of Bassett was charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He pled guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 11 months and 15 days suspended and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 25, 2020.
Collin Joshua Russell of Stuart was charged with grand larceny. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of unlawfully possessing stolen property. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 6 months suspended and ordered to pay $1,982 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of breaking and entering a building to commit larceny. The offense happened Sept. 23, 2019 resulting in arrest May 18, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession against Larry Dirand McLaughlin of Axton.
Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis of Bassett was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle. The defendant pled no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 90 days in jail with the full term suspended and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened May 16, 2020.
Charles Andrew Bolling of Bassett pled guilty to gun possession by a nonviolent felon, possession of firearm with schedule I-II drug, concealed weapon by felon, heroin possession with intent to distribute, and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison with 18 years suspended and 2 years of supervised probation. The offenses happened Aug. 2, 2020.
Justin Ryan Tankersley of Patrick Springs was charged with embezzlement of $500 or more. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor embezzlement. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 11 months and 26 days suspended and ordered to pay $1,504.19 in restitution plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 1, 2020, resulting in arrest Sept 23, 2020.
Timothy William Turner of Bassett was found guilty of methamphetamine possession, heroin possession and escaping from law enforcement. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with 8 years suspended, 1 year in jail with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $25 fine plus costs. The offenses happened July 2, 2020 resulting in arrest Aug. 17, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine distribution against Vickie Lee Stuart of Bassett.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Anthony Aaron Moore of Martinsville was found guilty of methamphetamine possession. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 15, 2019 resulting in arrest Aug, 13, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of fentanyl possession against Savannah Nicole Rakes of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen 2 counts of methamphetamine distribution against Brian Edward Janey of Martinsville.
Rayquan Eugene Douglas pled guilty to robbery of residence with a gun, entering a house to commit armed robbery and abduction by force/intimidation. The defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 25 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen 4 additional counts of abduction by force/intimidation, 2 counts of conspiracy to rob, and a charge of use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses happened July 8, 2019 resulting in arrest Aug. 5, 2109.
Robert Dale Whitt Jr. Of Stuart was found guilty of 2 counts of rape by threat or force. The defendant was sentenced to 40 years in jail with 30 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen 2 counts of forced sexual penetration with an object. The offenses happened Nov. 1, 2019 and May 27, 2020, resulting in arrest May 27, 2020.
Gregory Lemar Hairston of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, ordered to complete VASAP and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 20, 2020.
Scharner Deon Kissee of Axton was charged with DWI first offense. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 16, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of heroin distribution and cocaine distribution against Samantha Ann Mays of Bassett.
Tiffany Tuggle Moore of Martinsville was charged with heroin possession. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of paraphernalia possession. The defendant was sentenced to 60 days in jail with the full term suspended and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 9, 2019 resulting in arrest Feb. 17, 2020.
Jason Isaac Fitzgerald of Martinsville was found guilty of possession of alprazolam. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail with the full term suspended and ordered to pay a $400 fine plus costs. He was found not guilty of cocaine possession and methamphetamine possession. The offense happened June 8, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 15, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of oxycodone distribution against Samuel Lamont Foreman of Martinsville.
Kent Wayne Kennedy of Martinsville pled guilty to 2 counts of DWI second offense. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 1 year in jail with 11 months suspended, his license was suspended for 3 years; he was ordered to complete VASAP, and pay a $1,000 fine plus costs. The offenses happened Oct. 16, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020.