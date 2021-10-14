Court reports: Henry County District Court, Henry County Circuit Court, Martinsville Circuit Court

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents.
Henry County General District Court
Gail Dodson Hairston of Martinsville pled no contest to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 60 days in jail with the full term suspended; license was suspended for 1 year; ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 1, 2020.
Casey Wayne Dawson of Rocky Mount was found not guilty of DWI first offense.
Melvin M. Chavez of Collinsville pled guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended; license was suspended for 1 year; ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 30.
Rodney Lee Nolen of Martinsville pled guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended; license was suspended for 1 year; ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 30.
Michael Kenneth Pederson of Fieldale was found guilty of sex offender registration violation. The defendant was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended. The offense happened Dec. 1.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny against Carl Wayne Oliver Jr. of Patrick Springs.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of malicious shooting/throwing in train/car against Dytanya Feshawn Porter of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of malicious wounding against Angela Anthony of Martinsville.
Antwon Dshea Farmer of Danville pled no contest to DWI second offense. The defendant was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended; license was suspended for 3 years; ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 31.
Jamie Brooks Dixon of Martinsville pled no contest to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended; license was suspended for 1 year; ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 24.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of schedule IV distribution against Wesley Warren Taylor of Martinsville.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of forcible sodomy against victim less than 13 years old, sexual penetration with object (victim less than 13 years old), aggravated sexual battery against victim less than 13 years old, carnal knowledge (victim 13-15 years old), taking indecent liberties with minor by step parent (victim 13-15 years old), and indecent liberties with a child 13-15 by custodian against Joseph David Woods of Axton.
Reginald Ray Mitchell was charged with 2 counts of cocaine distribution. The defendant pled guilty to amended charges of cocaine accommodation. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 10 years with 8 years and 10 months suspended and 2 years of supervised probation. The judge dismissed but may later reopen 2 additional charges of cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of school. The offenses happened May 17, 2018, and May 22, 2018, resulting in arrest Jan. 2.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Vanessa Lee Warren of Bassett pled guilty to 2 counts of heroin distribution. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen 3 counts of methamphetamine distribution, a charge of fentanyl distribution, and a charge of heroin distribution. The offenses happened March 26, 2019, and July 16, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 11, 2020.