Court reports: Henry County District Court, Henry County Circuit Court, Martinsville Circuit Court

Henry County Circuit Court

A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of forcible sodomy against victim less than 13 years old, sexual penetration with object (victim less than 13 years old), aggravated sexual battery against victim less than 13 years old, carnal knowledge (victim 13-15 years old), taking indecent liberties with minor by step parent (victim 13-15 years old), and indecent liberties with a child 13-15 by custodian against Joseph David Woods of Axton.

Reginald Ray Mitchell was charged with 2 counts of cocaine distribution. The defendant pled guilty to amended charges of cocaine accommodation. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 10 years with 8 years and 10 months suspended and 2 years of supervised probation. The judge dismissed but may later reopen 2 additional charges of cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of school. The offenses happened May 17, 2018, and May 22, 2018, resulting in arrest Jan. 2.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Vanessa Lee Warren of Bassett pled guilty to 2 counts of heroin distribution. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen 3 counts of methamphetamine distribution, a charge of fentanyl distribution, and a charge of heroin distribution. The offenses happened March 26, 2019, and July 16, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 11, 2020.

