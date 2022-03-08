Dancing for the Arts raises a record-breaking $90K

Dancing for the Arts 2022 raised the highest amount of any of the dance competition fundraisers for Piedmont Arts: more than $90,000.

Eight couples competed throughout the season for votes from the general public; each vote cost a dollar. Three awards are given: The Grand Prize, decided by 50% of votes raised and 50% judges’ score; Impact Award, with the most votes generated and reaching the most people; and Judges Award, based on judges’ scores of the dancing.

DFTA usually raises between $30,000 and $60,000, wrote Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston by email.

“All teams had a healthy competition on raising the most for Piedmont Arts,” Pinkston wrote. “The increase is also attributed to generous sponsors and the fact that this was a 3.5 year fundraiser, not a 2-year event due to the pandemic.” The DFTA competition which was held Saturday originally had been slated for April 4, 2020.

The teams’ final scores were:

Staples and Bires-Grodensky: 19.1%

Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd: 17.4%

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis: 12.8%

Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson: 11.6%

Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams: 10.8%

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg: 10.6%

Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler: 8.9%

Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank: 8.8%

