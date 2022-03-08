 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dancing for the Arts raises a record-breaking $90K

Winners

The winners of Dancing for the Arts 2022 are (from left) Gerald Kidd and Rebecca Crabtree, dancing paso doble, coached by Jane Leizer, Judges' Choice (tie) and Impact Award; Hasan Davis and Demi Chapman, quick step with coach Catherine Rodenbough, Judges' Choice (tie); and Josh Bires-Grodensky and Joyce Staples, salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby, Grand Prize.

Dancing for the Arts 2022 raised the highest amount of any of the dance competition fundraisers for Piedmont Arts: more than $90,000.

Eight couples competed throughout the season for votes from the general public; each vote cost a dollar. Three awards are given: The Grand Prize, decided by 50% of votes raised and 50% judges’ score; Impact Award, with the most votes generated and reaching the most people; and Judges Award, based on judges’ scores of the dancing.

DFTA usually raises between $30,000 and $60,000, wrote Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston by email.

“All teams had a healthy competition on raising the most for Piedmont Arts,” Pinkston wrote. “The increase is also attributed to generous sponsors and the fact that this was a 3.5 year fundraiser, not a 2-year event due to the pandemic.” The DFTA competition which was held Saturday originally had been slated for April 4, 2020.

contestants

This year’s Dancing for the Arts contestants

The teams’ final scores were:

  • Staples and Bires-Grodensky: 19.1%
  • Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd: 17.4%
  • Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis: 12.8%
  • Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson: 11.6%
  • Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams: 10.8%
  • Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg: 10.6%
  • Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler: 8.9%
  • Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank: 8.8%

Staples and Bires-Grodensky

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky win the grand prize at Dancing for the Arts 2022. They danced salsa under choreographer Shannon Hornsby.
Staples and Bires-Grodensky

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky perform their freestyle dance. The couple won the Grand Prize in Dancing for the Arts 2022. Their coach was Shannon Hornsby.
Crabtree and Kidd

Gerald Kidd (left) and Rebecca Crabtree dance to "The Thriller" in the freestyle competition. They won the Impact Award and tied for Judges' Choice. Jane Leizer was their coach.
Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis
Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd

Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd
Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis
