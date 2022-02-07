Danville man dies in wreck

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County, which resulted in the death of Trey David Stevens, 25, of Danville.
The crash occurred Sunday at 5:58 p.m. on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Route 825.
A 2013 Hyundai Sonata traveling south on Route 29 ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Stevens. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the VSP, and was transported to SOVAH Danville Hospital for his injuries, where he later died.