 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Danville man dies in wreck

  • 0

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County, which resulted in the death of Trey David Stevens, 25, of Danville.

The crash occurred Sunday at 5:58 p.m. on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Route 825.

A 2013 Hyundai Sonata traveling south on Route 29 ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Stevens. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the VSP, and was transported to SOVAH Danville Hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert