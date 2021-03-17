Death toll in district surpasses 300

The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help get children back into the classroom safely in the middle of a pandemic. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the sessions March 24 will give education leaders, teachers and students an opportunity to share their experiences in reopening schools.

The Virginia Department of Health reports this morning there have been 598,468 cases and 10,154 deaths statewide. Some 25,517 people have been hospitalized.

Henry County has had 4,280 cases, with 299 hospitalizations and 121 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,527 cases, with 132 hospitalizations and 71 deaths. Patrick County has had 1,261 cases including 97 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Franklin County has had 3,776 cases, 137 hospitalizations and 70 deaths.

Johns Hopkins University's real-time map showed 120,819,288 cases worldwide and 2,672,857 deaths. In the U.S. there have been 29,549,701 cases and 536,922 deaths because of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the VDH reports that more than a fifth of Virginians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. There have been 2,810,928 total doses administered, and 1,036,399 people have been fully vaccinated.

In Henry County, 4,325 people have been fully vaccinated; in Martinsville, 1,156; in Patrick County, 1,300 and in Franklin County, 5,168. More people have received the first of the two doses.

