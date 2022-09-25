Del. March swears out assault warrant against Del. Williams

Was it bumping or bullying?

That's the question around an interaction between Delegates Marie March, R-Floyd, and Wren Williams, R-Patrick County, at a Republican fundraiser Saturday in Wytheville.

In a warrant filed by March in Wythe County Saturday night and published by cardinalnews.org, March wrote, "Tonite I was @ the GOP fundraiser @ the Wytheville meeting center and my opponent intentionally pushed/shouldered slammed into me in front of a large group of people."

Williams was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both. He told Cardinal News that he accidentally bumped into March as he was trying to leave the event with his wife, and he apologized to March.

Police approached the Williams couple as they were about to get into their car, asked questions about what happened and told Wren Williams that she was trying to press charges, Cardinal News reported.

The event also was attended by Rep. Morgan Griffth, R-Salem, cardinalnews.org reports.

Williams is an attorney in Stuart, and March owns Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack in Christiansburg.

Cardinal News reports that Williams said his arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21.