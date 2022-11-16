Diamond Divas' sparkle starts Thursday

Thursday is the opening night for the Patriot Players' “Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue.”

It will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18, 25 and 26 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre.

The cast is Bridgette Burnette, Mallory Burton, Rebecca Crabtree, Stacey Davis, Ashley Diaz, Valeria Edwards, Kim Everhart, Sarah Foley, Ivanna Gutierrez, Joanna Gutierrez, Max Hall, Janeka Hairston, Kim Hairston, Lacey Harbour, Caroline Kirby, Brian Lane, Brian Seay, Linda Via, Pam Wall, Sam Wall and Morgan Young.

“‘Diamond Divas’ is a mashup music revue of holiday hits and diva anthems,” said Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton. “It’s unlike any holiday show you’ve seen. I guarantee it.

“We’ve got some big things ... it feels a little more fresh. It’s not the revue that you think you’re coming to, but Christmas is still there. The vibes and sparkle are still there.”

Advance tickets are $15 at phccpatriotplayers.square.site, and tickets at the door cost $20.