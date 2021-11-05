 Skip to main content
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour
featured top story

Contact-free delivery

Each carload that went through the Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour got one or more autographed copies of Jeff Kinney's books. Following pandemic-safety measures, the author wore a mask and passed the books through in a basket (her, to Alexander Street). Then he posed for pictures with each group.

 HOLLY KOZELSKY, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
kinney with Alex

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney poses with Meadow View Elementary School Student Alexander Street, whose sign proclaims him as being Kinney's "biggest fan."

Uptown streets were lined with decorated cars Thursday evening waiting their turns to go through the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour in the Big Chair Parking Lot. The book tour, hosted by Books & Crannies, featured author Jeff Kinney distributing signed copies of the 16th and latest book in his series, "Big Shot." Kinney is one of the top authors in America in terms of books sold, and more of his books than by any other author have been checked out over the past 10 years from the Blue Ridge Regional Library. The tour "is going well," Kinney said. "It's good to see these happy people, but it's a tough day for Martinsville. ... We're very heavy-hearted" with the news of the crash of Magna Vista High School students that morning.

DeShanta Hairston

Books & Crannies owner DeShanta Hairston, the sponsor of the tour, said about 115 groups had registered. "We've had a great response," she said, "with lot of parents and school administrators saying how excited they were and thankful for this opportunity."
Allen family.jpg

Liesel (from left), Henry and Jasper Allen, former Rich Acres Elementary School students, drove from Stokedale, N.C., to meet Jeff Kinney.
basketball helpers

Jayden Harrison (from left), Ericka Mattox and Jaxon Harrison helped with the basketball game during the Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour.
Women helping

Several local residents helped with the activities at the Diary of a Wimpy Kid Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour.
NyShawn Walton

NyShawn Walton, an Albert Harris Elementary School student, said he was excited to meet his favorite author.

Alex biggest fan

Alexander Street of Meadowview Elementary School let the author know he is his biggest fan.
Car soccer

Drivers were encouraged to poke the soccer ball into the net with their vehicles.
Carlisle loves

Maddy Walker, her sister Cate (behind her) and their mother, Laura Walker, drove through with a sign saying "Carlisle School Loves Diary of a Wimpy Kid."
cars lined up

Cars lined up on Chestnut Street to turn onto Broad Street and into the Big Chair Parking Lot, with police directing traffic.
Decorated car

Cars going through the Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour were decorated in a variety of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" styles.
Nyshawn biggest fan

A poster on NyShawn Walton, an Albert Harris Elementary School student, proclaims that he is author Jeff Kinney's biggest fan.
parking lot ready

The Big Chair Parking Lot was set up Thursday for the Diary of a Wimpy Kid Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour. The event was held from 5-7 p.m., and the staff and volunteers took a 15-minute break in the middle to warm up during the chilly evening.
Welcome to Martinsville

The sign on this car welcomes Jeff Kinney to Martinsville.
