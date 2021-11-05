Uptown streets were lined with decorated cars Thursday evening waiting their turns to go through the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour in the Big Chair Parking Lot. The book tour, hosted by Books & Crannies, featured author Jeff Kinney distributing signed copies of the 16th and latest book in his series, "Big Shot." Kinney is one of the top authors in America in terms of books sold, and more of his books than by any other author have been checked out over the past 10 years from the Blue Ridge Regional Library. The tour "is going well," Kinney said. "It's good to see these happy people, but it's a tough day for Martinsville. ... We're very heavy-hearted" with the news of the crash of Magna Vista High School students that morning.