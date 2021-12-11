DMV/VDOT briefs

As part of this new trial deployment, Schneider will outfit eight of their cabs with the latest breath sensors in 2022, logging more than 100,000 sensor miles for each vehicle outfitted, for a collective total of almost 1 million miles. This pilot will help refine the technology by increasing the stress that the system is put under on the road, exponentially increasing the number of miles driven and exposing the system to new drivers and a wider range of environmental conditions — all key to the DADSS Program’s quest to commercialize fully passive vehicle-integrated breath technology.

DADSS technology, once commercially available, could drastically reduce the number of drunk driving deaths in Virginia and across the United States, the release states. According to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), when widely deployed in all vehicles, such an alcohol detection system could help eliminate the number one cause of fatalities on U.S. roadways and save more than 9,000 lives each year. Last year, Virginia alone reported 6,624 alcohol-related crashes, 272 alcohol-related fatalities and 3,386 alcohol-related injuries on its roadways.

For more information about the Driven to Protect Initiative in Virginia, visit DrivenToProtectVA.org or contact Eric Conrad at eric.conrad@gmmb.com.