DMV/VDOT briefs

DMV in person
Beginning Wednesday Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers may choose to walk in for service on Wednesdays, in addition to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday hours), at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs). Appointments will still be available on Mondays and Fridays. Hours vary by office location.
DMV launched its hybrid service model, with alternating days of appointments and walk-ins, on Oct. 5 with a pledge to Virginians to evaluate data and adjust as necessary to provide optimal service, a press release states. A month of evaluation showed that, in addition to continued strong support for appointments, an added day of walk-in service would further enhance customer service options.
Other ways of transacting business with the DMV include:
- Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com
- Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail
- Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC
- DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through partner offices
- DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s mobile teams.
DMV testing new technology
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety (ACTS) and Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced a collaboration that will make Schneider the first truckload carrier to conduct a trial deployment of lifesaving technology developed through the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) Program.
Since 2018, the Driven to Protect Initiative, a public-private partnership between the Virginia DMV and the DADSS Program, has been helping to test in-vehicle alcohol detection technology that will determine if a driver is impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above the applicable legal limit[1] in the Commonwealth — and prevent the vehicle from moving.
“Virginians should be proud of our state’s leadership in public safety and technology innovation,” said Virginia DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative in a press release. “The progress we have made since 2018 has advanced this game-changing anti-drunk driving technology, and I am excited to see how this new deployment will bring the technology one step closer to saving countless lives on our roadways.”
Schneider is the first truckload carrier to work with the DADSS Program. Schneider implemented speed limiters in the 1980s and has continued to be an early adopter of other safety technology such as stability control systems, electronic logging devices, collision mitigation systems and forward- and side-mounted video cameras.
As part of this new trial deployment, Schneider will outfit eight of their cabs with the latest breath sensors in 2022, logging more than 100,000 sensor miles for each vehicle outfitted, for a collective total of almost 1 million miles. This pilot will help refine the technology by increasing the stress that the system is put under on the road, exponentially increasing the number of miles driven and exposing the system to new drivers and a wider range of environmental conditions — all key to the DADSS Program’s quest to commercialize fully passive vehicle-integrated breath technology.
DADSS technology, once commercially available, could drastically reduce the number of drunk driving deaths in Virginia and across the United States, the release states. According to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), when widely deployed in all vehicles, such an alcohol detection system could help eliminate the number one cause of fatalities on U.S. roadways and save more than 9,000 lives each year. Last year, Virginia alone reported 6,624 alcohol-related crashes, 272 alcohol-related fatalities and 3,386 alcohol-related injuries on its roadways.
For more information about the Driven to Protect Initiative in Virginia, visit DrivenToProtectVA.org or contact Eric Conrad at eric.conrad@gmmb.com.
Road Work
The Virginia Department of Transportation lists the following road projects that may impact traffic:
A portion of Route 755 (Woody Circle) in Henry County will be closed to through traffic from Route 57 (Fairystone Park Highway) to Route 1200 (Alan Adale Drive) for a pipe jacking project. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Monday, Jan. 3.
Work has begun on U.S. 220 Business (Virginia Avenue) between Route 728 (Wheeler Avenue) and Route 1129 (Printer’s Lane) to add a signalized pedestrian crosswalk and the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk. A lane closure is place for the duration of the project, and work is expected to continue through the mid-December.
Milling and paving is taking place in Patrick County on Route 58 eastbound near Route 867, 700 and 756. Drivers should expect left or right lanes closures and flagging operations on connection routes.
Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57 from Route 8 to Route 701. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.