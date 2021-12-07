Documentary to highlight the Martinsville 7, it was announced at gala

The Martinsville 7 Initiative on Saturday hosted a "Pardoned but Not Forgotten" gala at NCI.

The Martinsville 7 Initiative is a Virginia based organization dedicated to challenging injustices for people of color in Henry County, to calling attention to systemic racism, and to seeking closure for the Martinsville 7 including the development of an exhibit to memorialize the memory of the Martinsville 7.

At the gala, it was announced that the Initiative is in partnership with the UVA Center for Politics and Legacy Productions for the production of a documentary analyzing the treatment of Black men in America and highlighting the story of the Martinsville 7.

The 7 are Francis DeSales Grayson, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, James Hairston, Howard Lee Hairston, John C. Taylor and Joe Hampton, who were executed in 1951 for the alleged rape of a white women. On Aug. 31, Gov. Ralph Northam granted them a posthumous pardon.