Dr. Kwamba Nkembe, MD joins Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville

Kwamba Nkembe, MD will provide primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville.

“We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of providers at Sovah Physician Practices,” stated Carole McGovern, Director of Physician Practices, in a press release. “His extensive experience and training combined with his passion for his patients will help us to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Dr. Nkembe is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician. He received his doctor of medicine from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine (Grand Cayman Islands). He completed his residency at the State University of New York at Stoney Brooke and Master of Public Health from the City University New York. He is a member of the American Association of Family Practice and American Medical Association.

Nkembe specializes in hypertension, diabetes, acute illnesses/injuries, chronic medical conditions, physicals and preventative health. He is accepting new patients ages 2 and older; appointments may be made by calling 276-666-0452. The practice is located at 319 Hospital Dr. Suite 202 in Martinsville.