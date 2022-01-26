 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drug-Free MHC offers training on the impact of tobacco on the Black community - and why menthol is such a big thing

  • 0

Drug-Free MHC invites the public to join it in training sessions it has arranged through its tobacco task force.

It is a five-part series by The Center for Black Health and Equity, "History of Tobacco, Menthol, Racism and African Americans." The first session will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Friday's portion of the series is "a review [of] the history of how African Americans are negatively impacted by tobacco, menthol and racism by the tobacco industry, governments and their allies," the series notice states.

The learning objectives for Friday's session are to:

  • Identify the minimum of three examples of how the tobacco industry targets the Black community with mentholated tobacco products
  • Identify how the tobacco industry markets menthol tobacco products to Black people
  • Understand the historical reasons why Black people have health disparities due to tobacco and menthol use
  • Understand how tobacco has impacted the development of the United States
  • Identify the minimum of four key strategies to reduce tobacco-related disparities in the Black community

People are also reading…

To get a link to the Zoom, email tpanos@piedmontcsb.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One Henry County inmate dead, two charged

One Henry County inmate dead, two charged

One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Pacific Bay restaurant moving

Pacific Bay restaurant moving

The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.

Racers Edge Car Wash sold

Racers Edge Car Wash sold

The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.

Applebee's sold

Applebee's sold

Applebee's restaurants, including the ones in Martinsville, Danville and Rocky Mount, have been bought by a Texas family-owned company.

PHES Principal Cameron Cooper honored statewide

PHES Principal Cameron Cooper honored statewide

“Her knowledge of the demands of the elementary curriculum as well as knowing the unique personalities of her teachers makes Mrs. Cooper quite an effective leader.," said MCPS District Coordinator Cary Wright.

Education briefs

Education briefs

Cameron Cooper, Matthew Amos recognized; seventh-graders interview mayor; J.T.-Minnie Maude Scholarship application period open.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical storm kills 46 in Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert