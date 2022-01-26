Drug-Free MHC offers training on the impact of tobacco on the Black community - and why menthol is such a big thing

Drug-Free MHC invites the public to join it in training sessions it has arranged through its tobacco task force.
It is a five-part series by The Center for Black Health and Equity, "History of Tobacco, Menthol, Racism and African Americans." The first session will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Friday's portion of the series is "a review [of] the history of how African Americans are negatively impacted by tobacco, menthol and racism by the tobacco industry, governments and their allies," the series notice states.
The learning objectives for Friday's session are to:
- Identify the minimum of three examples of how the tobacco industry targets the Black community with mentholated tobacco products
- Identify how the tobacco industry markets menthol tobacco products to Black people
- Understand the historical reasons why Black people have health disparities due to tobacco and menthol use
- Understand how tobacco has impacted the development of the United States
- Identify the minimum of four key strategies to reduce tobacco-related disparities in the Black community
People are also reading…
To get a link to the Zoom, email tpanos@piedmontcsb.org.