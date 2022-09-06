Early voting begins Sept. 28

Early voting

In-person, early voting for Henry County voters will be Friday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Henry County Registrar's Office, Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road.

The office will be open for voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, as well as from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

Ballot drop boxes also will be available at the same location and times. In addition, those drop boxes will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Drop boxes also will be available at all regular polling places on Election Day, November 8, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Survey

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) has contracted with Polco to seek the public’s insight on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA).

CASOA will inform the development of the next State Plan for Aging Services (Oct. 1, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2027), which guides the Commonwealth’s implementation of Older Americans Act programs and services and seeks to coordinate a statewide response to meeting the needs of older Virginians. Using a scientifically random sample of adults ages 60 and older, CASOA provides a statistically valid survey to identify the strengths and needs of older adults in Virginia, as reported by older adults themselves.

Selected Virginia residents will receive a postcard in advance to notify them about the survey. Respondents can complete the survey online or through a paper copy mailed to them with a postage-paid return envelope. The online survey will be available in Arabic, English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese. Those who receive the survey are encouraged to participate.

Those who do not receive a survey will still have additional ways to provide feedback later this fall when DARS opens the online survey to all older adults. More information about this will be shared in the coming weeks through DARS, its network of 25 Area Agencies on Aging and other community partners.

For more information or if you need assistance with the survey, contact the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services at 804-662-9310.