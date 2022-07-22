 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education briefs: Tarpley honored; area college dean's lists; gaming program for girls; MHS Class of 1982

Cynthia Tarpley

Dr. Cynthia Tarpley has been recognized by the Va. Dept. of Education.

 Holly Kozelsky

Tarpley honored

Dr. Cynthia Tarpley was recognized as a Leader of Continuous Improvement by the Virginia Department of Education Office of School Quality. 

Tarpley is the executive director of special education and student services for Martinsville City Public Schools, where she has been employed for more than 32 years in capacities also including principal, assistant principal and teacher.

She earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech this year.

She was elected for this award by her peers for her leadership in student achievement and growth, which she attributed to data-informed decision making, according to a press release.

Averett 

Garrett Haskins and Jenifer Silva of Henry County and Tracy Walker of Martinsville have been named to Averett University's President List for spring for having grade point averages of 4.0.

People are also reading…

Evelyn Balderrama of Henry County was named to Averett's spring dean's list for having a grade point average of 3.4 or above.

Emory & Henry 

The following students were named to the Emory & Henry College's spring 2022 dean's list, which recognizes grade point averages of 3.6 or above: Tizianna Palumbo of Martinsville, Caitlin Barker of Collinsville, Madeline Bishop of Collinsville, Neil Fredericksen of Ferrum, Hannah Mitchell of Ridgeway, Jonathan Werger of Rocky Mount, Nicholas Werger of Rock Mount and Blake Wilson of Axton.

MHS Class of 1982

Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, who joined MCPS in 1978, was honored at the Martinsville Class Reunion of 1982. The Class of 1982 also donated $500 to Martinsville High School.

NCI

New College Institute, in partnership with Dottie Rose Foundation, Carolina Women In Tech and William & Mary, is sponsoring a Girls Who Game field trip on Aug. 9 for high school girls from the greater Martinsville area who like to game and are interested in learning about careers in the gaming industry.

Students will travel from NCI to Wake Tech Community College in the Research Triangle Park area near Durham, N.C., to meet and interact with professionals and educators in the gaming and tech industry.

Students will have a full day experience to gain real-world exposure, access to resources and mentorship to career paths in the gaming and tech industries. They also will be will be able to play and code inside one of the top gaming platforms.

“We are working to address the dearth of career opportunities for women wanting to work in technology,” NCI Chief Information Officer Dr. Ken Russell said. “Technology jobs in gaming are growing – not just for programmers, but for analysts, administrators, producers, and writers too.”

To register, visit https://info.carolinawomenintech.org/girls-who-game-2022. For more information, email Dr. Sharon Jones at sharon@thedotconsulting.com.

