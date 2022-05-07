Educations briefs: Jennifer Bowles, Keilah Cook, Demontay Wimbush, Dr. Zeb Talley, scholarships and a cybercamp

MBA

Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles has earned a Master's of Business Administration degree from Averett University.

The daughter of Michael Bowles and the late Janice Bowles, she is the executive assistant of the vice president of Averett University.

Cook inducted

Keilah Cook has been selected for membership in Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication association honor society. She was inducted into the chapter at Eastern University.

Cook is the daughter of Carmen and William E. Cook of Laurel, Md., and the granddaughter of Willie and Marie B. Hairston of Martinsville. She is the great-grandniece of Dr. Dana O. Baldwin, the first Black physician to practice medicine in Martinsville and Henry County.

She is a sophomore at Eastern University. The requirements of membership are to have at least 60 college credits and a high grade point average; hers is 3.9. She was the only sophomore in the group of inductees.

Wimbush gets award

Demontay Wimbush, Ferrum College Class of 2021 graduate and resident of Bassett, received the James T. Catlin Jr. Citizenship Award, named in honor of the late James T. Catlin Jr. of Danville.

The award is presented annually to the Ferrum student who has best demonstrated qualities of citizenship and general leadership ability as judged by vote of the faculty.

Wimbush is in the Army National Guard and currently on deployment in Djibouti.

Talley honored

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS) held an annual conference from May 1-3 in Roanoke where Martinsville City Public School Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley Jr. received a gavel and plaques commemorating his service as VASS president for the 2021-22 academic year.

Talley was at the helm of VASS during the transition of state administrations following the November 2021 election and represented 133 Virginia school districts. In addition, he has served as chairman and vice-chair of region 06 Superintendents.

“As Executive Director, I have had the opportunity to work with tremendous educational leaders over the past eight years who have served in VASS leadership roles, such as Dr. Talley,” said VASS Executive Director Ben Kiser.

Scholarships

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds non-traditional students of the Trust’s next deadline date of June 1 for the submission of scholarship applications.

Non-traditional students who reside in Caswell, Danville/Pittsylvania, Halifax, Martinsville/Henry and Rockingham Counties are encouraged to visit our website www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.

AFA Cybercamp

New College Institute will host an AFA CyberCamp this summer.

The goal of the class is to teach students about cyber safety, cyber ethics and critical network security skills and tools. Each AFA CyberCamp culminates in a team-based competition that puts the campers in the role of IT administrators tasked with finding and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated network environments. The local AFA CyberCamp competitions will closely mimic AFA’s annual CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

The camp will be held July 18-22 and taught by Teh-Way Lee, NCI's Manager of Technology Integration, and Janet Copenhaver, technology instructor at NCI. Copenhaver stated in a press release, “Teenagers and young adults under the age of 25 are the most vulnerable target population for cybercrimes. Thus, it is important to keep fighting and identifying these cyber threats. Our CyberCamp focuses on cyber threats and identifies ways to manage and secure your computer.“

For information about the camp, visit newcollegeinstitute.org/degrees-and-training/k-12-programs/cyberpatriot-cybercamp/.

