Debate between supervisor candidates Bryant, Palmer heated

The most contentious point in a debate between candidates for the Henry County board of supervisors’ Collinsville District seat did not seem to be a county issue as much as talk about beer, a motorcycle ride and music equipment.
The debate between incumbent Joe Bryant and challenger Andrew Palmer was held Oct. 21, moderated by Martinsville Bulletin reporter Bill Wyatt and broadcast on Star News.
First, though, they talked about how the board had handled Sheriff Lane Perry’s Sept. 26 request for additional funding for his department for raises for deputies and sign-on bonuses. The board had tabled the matter (and granted funding at its Tuesday meeting, after the debate was held).
Wyatt addressed Palmer: Bryant “didn’t say that he didn’t support the request, as some of your comments have alluded to.” Did Palmer believe that the board “should put that before a vote and act immediately?”
“The board of supervisors should have had a better message” to the deputies who were at the meeting, Palmer said, “not using words such as they were ‘blindsighted,’ because I think that sort of offended a lot of members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office” but rather say that they would “find a way that we will pay your deputies more. … We do have a $38 million balance in the bank.”
Bryant said he learned about Perry’s request five days before the meeting, and he was busy the first days working with the county fair. He was able to read through the documents two days before the meeting and without the chance to talk with other board members, so making a decision that Tuesday was too soon.
The sheriff’s office has been requesting more funding for stated needs “for a long time,” Wyatt said.
Bryant responded that the supervisors have supported them “100%.”
Palmer said deputies have told him “they agree with that” but expected more for their pay.
‘The most egregious thing’
Wyatt instructed each to tell “what would be the most egregious thing that your opponent has said about you that you think is wrong, and correct it.”
Palmer said Bryant tells people he is employed by the Lester Group, and “that’s my job.” He said Bryant had spread a rumor that George Lester asked him to run for the board, which is not true.
Bryant said Palmer had said publicly that it’s ironic that Bryant, who owns a radio site, “sells amps, and now speakers, and is a member of the Church of Christ and he rides his bike down to Outback Jack’s down in Danville. … I’ve never been to Outback Jack’s in my life, never, so either you heard a lie, and you’re repeating a lie, or you just out blatantly lied.”
“I was told that you like to ride the motorcycle –“
“You was told –“
“Down to Kickback Jack’s”
“No proof.”
Regarding church, “I’m a nondenominational group,” Bryant said. “We don’t believe in music instruments in the church. Outside the church it’s great. I love music.”
New addition
The Henry County Administration Building has a new $175,000 picnic shelter, Wyatt said, “something that was paid for by the administration and did not come before a vote by the board of supervisors. … Had it come to a vote, how would you have voted for it?”
Bryant said he would have voted for it, and Palmer said he would not have.
The shelter was paid for by American Rescue Plan Act (ARFA) funds that “can be used for things pertaining to COVID,” Bryant said. It provided a meeting space when meetings could not be held indoors during pandemic restrictions. “It’s not a picnic shelter. It’s a utilized external building that’s used for emergencies because of the COVID.”
Palmer said people generally did not even know the shelter, which was built onto the back of the administration building, existed “until it got brought up by candidates.”
Wyatt clarified that the question was whether they were comfortable that the administration ordered the expense without a vote by the board. Bryant said he would have liked it to have been brought before the board.
2020 referendum
Wyatt asked about a post on Bryant’s Facebook page about someone accusing the county of “stealing $5.2 million” from the school system.
The supervisors had voted unanimously to hold a referendum to voters to raise the sales tax 1% in 2020. Wyatt said a Facebook post by Bryant stated that the county projected a tax revenue from that of $5.2 million, of which half would be used toward existing school debt and the other half for the school system’s use on current and future construction and renovation needs.
“’This money was to have been used for capital expenditures,’” Wyatt said Bryant had posted on his Facebook page. “That’s an admission, at least as I read it, that the county is misusing at least half the new money.”
The county consulted the county and the administration “did not say no” to use the money that way, Bryant said.
Palmer said that under Virginia code, all revenue from local tax use revenue shall be used only for capital projects for new construction or renovations. The money can’t be used for previous projects.
The county could use it to pay debt on Meadowview Elementary “because that is still considered as a new school. That is what we checked into. That is why we did that,” Bryant said.
It was good to lower the debt on the school system, Bryant said, and the figure of $5.2 million was only a projection. The school systems also got “plenty of money” from pandemic relief funds, he said.
Two school board members Palmer had talked with about it “don’t think that this is right,” Palmer said.
Reversion
One thing both candidates agreed on was that reversion should not occur.
Once the reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town in Henry County goes to a three-judge panel, only city council could stop the process, Palmer said, and he would “do everything I can to worry all five members of the Martinsville city council … to get them to stop the process.”
“I have never been for reversion, period,” Bryant said. He said throughout his 11 years on the board he has talked with the city about reversion. “I think it’s a bad, bad, bad situation for the county if this happens … I feel saddened for the people in the city.”
“The city council members are the only five people who can stop this, period,” Bryant said.
There’s one other chance to get out of it, Palmer said: If another supervisor would vote against it, the process could be delayed long enough to potentially get a new cycle of council members who could vote against reversion.
Henry County would absorb the systems of the city, and “there’s no way we could take on that without raising taxes,” Bryant said. The city wants reversion to get property through annexation, he said.
Schools
The decision on what happens with the Martinsville schools depends upon the Henry County School Board, but the county supervisors have some influence because they provide funding, Wyatt said.
Keeping Martinsville High School open as a central high school would be beneficial to reduce class sizes and decrease some students’ transportation times to school, Palmer said.
Bryant said he would “set Martinsville School down,” because both county high schools are equipped to handle more students. Martinsville High School could become a trade school.