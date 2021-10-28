Debate between supervisor candidates Bryant, Palmer heated

The most contentious point in a debate between candidates for the Henry County board of supervisors’ Collinsville District seat did not seem to be a county issue as much as talk about beer, a motorcycle ride and music equipment.

The debate between incumbent Joe Bryant and challenger Andrew Palmer was held Oct. 21, moderated by Martinsville Bulletin reporter Bill Wyatt and broadcast on Star News.

First, though, they talked about how the board had handled Sheriff Lane Perry’s Sept. 26 request for additional funding for his department for raises for deputies and sign-on bonuses. The board had tabled the matter (and granted funding at its Tuesday meeting, after the debate was held).

Wyatt addressed Palmer: Bryant “didn’t say that he didn’t support the request, as some of your comments have alluded to.” Did Palmer believe that the board “should put that before a vote and act immediately?”

“The board of supervisors should have had a better message” to the deputies who were at the meeting, Palmer said, “not using words such as they were ‘blindsighted,’ because I think that sort of offended a lot of members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office” but rather say that they would “find a way that we will pay your deputies more. … We do have a $38 million balance in the bank.”