Del Mills of Bassett is the first person to announce that he is running to be the next sheriff of Henry County.

Mills said on Thursday that his campaign is now three days old, having begun with a presence at the Fast Track Trade Show held Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

"We've got a good platform. I have a good support team behind me, and they are willing to come out of retirement to make me better," said Mills. "There will be no negative campaigning. We're going to present our platform to the community and then let the voters decide."

Mills is no stranger to the department, having retired from it in 2019 with 25 years of service.

"I started in corrections and worked there for 12 years. I left corrections as a sergeant and went to patrol, to community policing, to evidence technician, then school resource and retired in civil process."

Mills is now 54 years old, has a 7-year-old adopted daughter and helps his wife, Sharon, run the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett.

"After I retired in 2019, I had the opportunity to come and do service with the food pantry. My wife is the director, so my retirement lasted about three days," Mills said. "It's been a great experience, and it's given me a different perspective on the needs of the community."

Mills said the food pantry serves 1,400 families every month.

"These people recognize me from the Sheriff's Office," Mills said. "The don't feel like they have a voice and their opinions don't matter. They are often afraid to give input."

Mills said it was his desire to work toward a stronger community and make the Sheriff's Office more visible and approachable.

"I want community involvement and community policing. I want to see more Neighborhood Watch involvement. We need to have a presence," Mills said. "There needs to be a presence in the school system early so our youth understands there's a different side to police — the safety and security side. We're people too."

Mills said when he retired he knew everyone in the department, but a lot of new hires were coming in when he left.

"You're there over 25 years and you know everybody," said Mills. "There are some good men and women in that department. They need to be put in a position where they can succeed and that goes to the morale department. When I started working there it felt like you had a second family, and that culture evaporated over time. There shouldn't be anyone over there walking on pins and needles worried about their job."

Mills said his platform consisted of developing a partnership with the people of Henry County to make the communities safe and secure. He also plans to set department goals that will be based on values with a strong emphasis on integrity and professionalism.

"This is not about my ego," Mills said. "I don't have anything to prove. All I've ever done is serve my community. I was in the military and the Sheriff's Office and now the food pantry."

The Henry County Registrar's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that Mills and and Lt. Sandy Hines are the only two candidates that have submitted their paperwork and are currently qualified to be on this November's ballot. Hines is the captain of patrol operations for the Martinsville Police Department.

John Cassell ran against current Sheriff Lane Perry in the last election and told the Bulletin he would not be running for the office again, but he endorsed Mills.

"I currently work out of town on the East Coast for the federal government, and it would be a violation of the Hatch Act if I ran while being a federal employee," said Cassell. "I was informed by our Division counsel that I cannot mention my current title or name the federal agency. My only option would be to resign if I wanted to run."

Cassell said Mills called him a couple of weeks ago and asked if he was going to run again. When Cassell told Mills he wasn't, Mills asked him if he would support him in his campaign.

"I wholeheartedly agreed," said Cassell. "Del is a very good, strong, Christian, family-man and life-long Henry County resident. We both grew up together, graduating from Bassett High School and entering the Army as soon as we graduated from high school. Then we both worked together years later at the Henry County Sheriff's Office until I retired in 2017."

Mills said he has been overwhelmed with support from the community since he made public his plans to run on Tuesday and, although he had a person in mind for second-in-command, he didn't want to disclose who that person was this early in the race.

"I've spoken to this person, but I'm not going to name him right now," Mills said. "I'm not going to jeopardize anyone's livelihood."

Of the Sheriff's Office's current employees, Mills said they have nothing to fear: "This is not a house-cleaning measure. There are good men and women in the department, and I want to make sure that each one is put in a position so they can reach their full potential."