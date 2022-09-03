Everhart, Shively and Morrison get scholarships; Foster named a Virginia Management Fellow

Fellows

Karli Foster of Collinsville, a graduate of James Madison University, has been selected as one of 10 Virginia Management Fellows for the 2022-24 cohort.

A collaboration between the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management and Virginia Tech, the program addresses the Commonwealth's need for talented, trained and prepared government leaders, according to a press release.

The 10 Fellows work with 10 state agency mentors who guide projects as well as offer hands-on agency work and research efforts.

During the two-year leadership and management development certificate program, Virginia Management Fellows learn and practice technical and generalist skills that are important to state agencies.

Three 8-month agency rotations give Fellows day-to-day work experience, and they also learn financial management, public budgeting, and other key competencies needed in state government.

Foster is the daughter of Robert and Marce Foster and the granddaughter of Bob and Shelby McAden of Roanoke and the late Earl and Ruth Foster of Collinsville and Mary O. McAden of Southern Pines N.C.

She is a 2018 graduate of Bassett High School, a 2020 graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in Smart and Sustainable Cities and a 2022 graduate of James Madison University with a master's degree in Public Administration.

Scholarships

Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund, Inc. awarded 547 educational grants to students attending Baptist House of Studies/Duke University, Campbell University Divinity School, Gardner-Webb University School of Divinity, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary for the 2022/23 academic year.

Of the $2,862,798 awarded, local recipients include Mark A. Everhart, to attend Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University, and Kaleb W. Shively, to attend Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

The Keesee Fund was founded in 1941 through the wills of Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. Keesee. The Fund provides grants to students who are citizens of the United States and are residents of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee or West Virginia.

Grant recipients must attend one of the seminaries or divinity schools associated with the Southern Baptist Convention or the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Eligible students must be preparing to enter the Baptist ministry or religious work in the Baptist denomination.

The Keesee Fund also allocated $357,500 in scholarships for the 2022-23 school year to universities and military academies associated with the Baptist General Association of Virginia.

For more information write to Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 431, Martinsville, VA 24114.