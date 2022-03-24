Expressions, airport call for art

Expressions 2022
The entry rules for “Expressions 2022” are available at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org. Artists from Southern Virginia and the surrounding regions are invited to enter this annual showcase, which will be on display May 28 through July 29 at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville.
Artwork entry will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Piedmont Arts. Entry is open to all artists living within a 100-mile radius of Martinsville.
Artwork submitted for entry must have been completed within the last three years. Work previously exhibited in “Expressions” is not eligible. Up to two pieces of art may be submitted per artist.
Unlike a juried exhibition, “Expressions” is open-entry, and all submitted works in compliance with the entry rules are accepted.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in seven categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show.
Before entering work, artists should read the complete entry rules and download an entry form at piedmontarts.org/info/expressions.cfm.
PTI Airport
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority (PTAA) is opening the 2022 search for artists with a call for two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media, small sculpture and large outdoor sculpture at the Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI). This request is open to all artists in North Carolina and southern Virginia counties including Patrick and Henry.
Information can be found on flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists/.
The 2-D exhibition sites include a 36-foot wall on the lower level north baggage claim area as well as two 8-foot walls at the bottom of the central escalator. Each site has a secured hanging apparatus.
Eight outdoor sculpture spaces have 6-inch-deep cement pads. Work must be delivered and picked up by the artist and will be installed by an airport-provided professional installer with hardware provided by the artist.
The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. Each artist will be paid an honorarium of $100 for the use of their artwork. Transportation and other fees will be negotiated. The work will be insured by PTAA while exhibited at the PTI Airport. The artist’s name and contact information will be on each label so that the public can call to inquire about work, and artists trade out a work that is sold for another similar work.