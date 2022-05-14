Ferrum's first nursing graduates finish, including Shalita Armstrong of Martinsville

Ferrum College celebrated the first graduating class of nursing students at a pinning ceremony held in Vaughn Chapel on Friday, April 22. The 106th commencement ceremony held Saturday, April 23, saw a total of seven students graduating from either the RN to bachelor's degree in nursing (BSN) program or the pre-licensure BSN program, which launched in fall semester 2020 and spring semester 2021, respectively.

The College added the two new nursing programs to its curriculum to help address the nationwide shortage of nurses. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that nurses are national heroes,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “Our nursing students will be prepared to strengthen the health and well-being of their communities and promote the College’s motto, Not Self, But Others.”

Shalita Armstrong of Martinsville, a 2022 graduate of Ferrum College’s RN to BSN program, said she selected Ferrum’s nursing program over others based on reputation and great things she heard. “Ferrum was a local option versus online. I wanted to attend a college where if I needed help in person, it would be available. I’m so glad I made this choice,” she said.

Jennia Candy of Chatham, also a graduate from the first BSN class, said she was honored to be included in the momentous occasion. “I’m really nervous, but I’m also excited because we are the first graduating class at Ferrum College,” said Candy.

Shaun Cobb of Scottsville, a 2022 graduate from the College’s BSN program, said he has always been fascinated by how things operate, whether it was a car, a human body or even a house being built. He was drawn to service in his community from a young age, obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

When Cobb enrolled in Ferrum College, he was excited to learn the nursing program would line up with his four-year path. “To go back to helping people and being curious on how things operate, I found joy in the wonders of how the heart functions to supply necessary blood throughout the body. While finding this joy in the heart through upper division nursing classes, I quickly knew I wanted to work on a cardiac floor,” he said. He is waiting to learn if he will receive a position in one of two cardiac units he has applied to in central Virginia.

Division of Nursing Chair Kimberly Brown noted the graduation of the first nursing students at Ferrum College was a historic event and the nursing faculty was honored to witness the transformation the students made over the past four years. “They arrived at Ferrum with vague ideas about what life might be like at the college finish line. They could not foresee, however, the magnitude of growth they would experience in terms of obtaining and applying knowledge in caring and competent ways. These graduates have learned to trust themselves and each other, embody the desire to serve others, and exude pride in their accomplishments,” she said.

The College also offers a 100% online RN to BSN program, which can be completed in as few as 18 months. Students accepted into the program must either hold an unencumbered RN license or be enrolled in an RN program within the Virginia Community College System.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.