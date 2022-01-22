Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company announces 2022 officers

Todd Norman remains the chief of the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company for 2022. The rest of the department's officers are:
- Brian Shuler, deputy chief
- Keith Sink, assistant chief
- Ryan Mize, captain
- Jarrett Hubbard, lieutenant
- Brian Martin, sergeant
- Von Morris, sergeant
