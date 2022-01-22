 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company announces 2022 officers

Fieldale VFC John Turner

John Turner (left) receives the Lifetime Membership award from the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company for more than 20 years of service from Chief Todd Norman.

 Holly Kozelsky

Todd Norman remains the chief of the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company for 2022. The rest of the department's officers are:

  • Brian Shuler, deputy chief
  • Keith Sink, assistant chief
  • Ryan Mize, captain
  • Jarrett Hubbard, lieutenant
  • Brian Martin, sergeant
  • Von Morris, sergeant
