Fire at Rising Sun Breads

Fire and ice met in an unlikely way Wednesday afternoon.
A fire broke out at Rising Sun Breads, 1049 Brookdale St., Martinsville, with the call to the 911 center made at 1:21 p.m.
The fire originated from an ice machine inside the building, and employees tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher but were not able to, said Martinsville City Fire & EMS Fire Chief T.W. Anderson Jr.
Martinsville Fire and EMS responded three minutes after the call to the fire, and the Martinsville Police Department and Public Works were there to block of the main road in front of the shopping center.
When they arrived on scene there was heavy smoke, Anderson said, they “isolated circuits,” put out the fire and worked to get the smoke out of the building. The firefighters also checked the surrounding buildings in the strip mall to make sure that it didn’t spread to them.
Anderson added that firefighters used minimal water to limit the damage to the bakery. The damage from the fire consisted of some smoke damage and fire damage to the ice machine and the area around it.