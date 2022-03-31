 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire at Rising Sun Breads

  • 0
Rising Sun Breads fire

An ice machine was credited as the cause for a Wednesday afternoon fire at Rising Sun Breads in Martinsville.

 MONIQUE HOLLAND, Martinsville Bulletin

Fire and ice met in an unlikely way Wednesday afternoon.

A fire broke out at Rising Sun Breads, 1049 Brookdale St., Martinsville, with the call to the 911 center made at 1:21 p.m.

The fire originated from an ice machine inside the building, and employees tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher but were not able to, said Martinsville City Fire & EMS Fire Chief T.W. Anderson Jr.

Martinsville Fire and EMS responded three minutes after the call to the fire, and the Martinsville Police Department and Public Works were there to block of the main road in front of the shopping center.

When they arrived on scene there was heavy smoke, Anderson said, they “isolated circuits,” put out the fire and worked to get the smoke out of the building. The firefighters also checked the surrounding buildings in the strip mall to make sure that it didn’t spread to them.

Anderson added that firefighters used minimal water to limit the damage to the bakery. The damage from the fire consisted of some smoke damage and fire damage to the ice machine and the area around it.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body identified; PD looking for kin of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez

Body identified; PD looking for kin of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez

The body found Feb. 27 on Smith Lake Road has now been identified as Ricard Gonzalez-Rodriguez.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was 53-years-old and an undocumented immigrant who had recently come to the Martinsville area, according to a press release from the City of Martinsville. The identity was determined through medical records, DNA and the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.

Fire damages apartment complex

Fire damages apartment complex

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 1032 Mountain …

Fairy Stone expecting busy season

Fairy Stone expecting busy season

Virginia State Parks have opened for the season, and although Fairy Stone State Park in Patrick County is among them, there will be some limit…

Watch Now: Related Video

Two men who Googled 'is it illegal to go into the Capitol' were charged in Capitol riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert