Five Points is beginning to look like a neighborhood

Progress on the Five Points neighborhood is more noticeable now that five houses have been placed on their foundations.

"This is routine stuff for Nationwide, but if you haven't watched them set houses before, it's quite interesting," said Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "When they set the first three houses last week, at one point there was 10 to 15 cars parked in the lot across the street as folks stopped to observe."

The new neighborhood has been called "Five Points" because of its close proximity to the five-way intersection at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette and West Church Streets.

"By partnering with a diverse list of local organizations, Nationwide Homes is assisting the build of a neighborhood with affordable housing in its hometown of Martinsville," a release from Nationwide Homes stated after the first houses were set. "This partnership will create opportunities for families that otherwise may not be able to achieve the dream of homeownership."

With a $500,000 Virginia Housing grant for site work, Nationwide Homes is now completing the first five single-family units in the 27-unit project.

