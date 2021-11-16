Five Points is beginning to look like a neighborhood

Progress on the Five Points neighborhood is more noticeable now that five houses have been placed on their foundations.
"This is routine stuff for Nationwide, but if you haven't watched them set houses before, it's quite interesting," said Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "When they set the first three houses last week, at one point there was 10 to 15 cars parked in the lot across the street as folks stopped to observe."
The new neighborhood has been called "Five Points" because of its close proximity to the five-way intersection at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette and West Church Streets.
"By partnering with a diverse list of local organizations, Nationwide Homes is assisting the build of a neighborhood with affordable housing in its hometown of Martinsville," a release from Nationwide Homes stated after the first houses were set. "This partnership will create opportunities for families that otherwise may not be able to achieve the dream of homeownership."
With a $500,000 Virginia Housing grant for site work, Nationwide Homes is now completing the first five single-family units in the 27-unit project.
"Upon each unit's arrival, various residents and community leaders watched in amazement at what our team was able to accomplish in a single day," the release said. "As this neighborhood continues to develop, it is our hope the Five Points neighborhood strengthens our community and encourages further revitalization in surrounding areas."
Towarnicki said it will take another 45 to 60 days to finish the first five houses, including the inside, running utilities, grading and shaping the yards and constructing driveways.
"It is my understanding that one of the houses has already been sold, and there's been an uptick in interest shown in the remaining units, particularly now that people can actually see the units," Towarnicki said. "The next phase will consist of five to seven identical units on this site, and after that, there's a 15-unit townhouse project planned for the other side of the street."
Anyone interested in applying for a new home at Five Points is asked to contact Lisa Frick at United Way of Martinsville and Henry County at Lisa@UnitedWayofHCM.org.
Towarnicki presented to Martinsville City Council several months ago a study showing Martinsville as being housing deficient for people of average means in today's workforce, and the Five Points project was specifically designed to be a starting point at helping to alleviate the problem.
"The focus of the project is to provide new housing that's affordable for someone making in the $17- to $20-per-hour range, somewhere close to the prevailing wage rate for local business and industry," said Towarnicki. "It's what's been referred to as workforce housing."
