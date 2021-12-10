Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner (left) and Martinsville Police Deputy Chief Robert Fincher (right) present a memorial flag and certificate to Darrell Bowling, Tuesday in Stuart. The flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 11 in honor of Bowling's son, Cpl. Jonathan W. Bowling, who was killed Jan. 26, 2005, when his Marine Corps Reserve convoy was ambushed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was 23 years old and a graduate of Patrick County High School and of Patrick Henry Community College with an associate degree in administration of justice. He had been a patrolman with the Martinsville Police Dept. and a member of Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept. The Jonathan Bowling Memorial Scholarship Fund, supported through a yearly bike ride, was created in his honor.
Flag flown over U.S. Capitol in honor of Jonathan Bowling, KIA, given to father
- JORGE LOPEZ, SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Axton family is facing federal charges of defrauding the government of over $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money and unemployment benefits.
A Spencer man is in jail after leading police through two states before being apprehended in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) stated.
No one was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in Martinsville.
The project will create 11 jobs and lead to the purchase of more than $18 million of Virginia-grown forest products over the next three years.
More than 70 people attended a four-hour marathon public hearing by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thanksgiving Eve, and when it …
The Bar made the endorsements Tuesday at a meeting in the Henry County courthouse to consider endorsements for vacancies in the 21st judicial district, which includes Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick.
Martinsville City Public School Board
Henry County has joined its neighbors in Pittsylvania County in declaring an immediate ban on all outdoor burning.
The Martinsville 7 Initiative on Saturday hosted a “Pardoned but Not Forgotten” gala at NCI.