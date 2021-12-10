Flag flown over U.S. Capitol in honor of Jonathan Bowling, KIA, given to father

Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner (left) and Martinsville Police Deputy Chief Robert Fincher (right) present a memorial flag and certificate to Darrell Bowling, Tuesday in Stuart. The flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 11 in honor of Bowling's son, Cpl. Jonathan W. Bowling, who was killed Jan. 26, 2005, when his Marine Corps Reserve convoy was ambushed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was 23 years old and a graduate of Patrick County High School and of Patrick Henry Community College with an associate degree in administration of justice. He had been a patrolman with the Martinsville Police Dept. and a member of Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept. The Jonathan Bowling Memorial Scholarship Fund, supported through a yearly bike ride, was created in his honor.