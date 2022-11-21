Flippen indicted in connection with murder; Among the 162 indictments issued Monday in Henry County

Michael Shawn Flippen, 47, was indicted on second degree murder in the July 16 killing of Chase Crum, as well as Maliciously shoot at/within an occupied dwelling, and Possess firearm by a violent felon; and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and Use of a sawed-off shotgun in the perpetration of a crime.

His indictments were among 74 certified indictments and 88 direct indictments handed down by a Grand Jury Monday in Henry County Circuit Court. An indictment is a determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not an indication of guilt.

On July 16, Henry County deputies and investigators were called to 9 Holly Hill Drive in response to a breaking and entering, the Criminal Complaint dated July 16 states. The caller, Flippen, stated that a man had broken into his house and was beating on a female and he shot him, and he named Chase Crum as the victim, the Complaint states.

During questioning at the sheriff’s office, Flippen told investigators that he was awakened by his dog barking and hearing a woman scream, the Complaint states. When he walked into a room, he saw the victim above the woman, beating her. Flippen yelled “stop” twice, and then the man came after him, he told investigators. The report states that he told investigators that he retreated, grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun and aimed it over Crum’s head in an effort to scare him, but Crum lunged after him by leaping, and that’s when he pulled the trigger.

The woman who had been at the scene told investigators that “they spoke to Flippen before he ever came into the house, stating that Flippen told them that his Mother had passed away and nobody was coming in unless they were running from the law. Crum stated that he was, and so Flippen allowed them in,” the Criminal Complaint states.

The woman also told investigators “that she woke up to Crum hitting her, but she didn’t’ feel as if she was awake until she heard the shotgun, followed by hearing Crum hit the floor.”

Indecent liberties with a child

Will Kamau Ndirangu, 36, was indicted on four counts of attempted indecent liberties with a child and four counts of computer solicitation of a child. The Criminal Complaint on file at Henry County Circuit Court states that on May 3 Ndirangu and an investigator posing as a 13-year-old girl engaged in an online conversation which became sexual in nature.

Ndirangu proposed using sex toys and his fingers on the girl, and made other suggestions, which were communicated via text. On May 10 a meet was scheduled, and the accused “sent a photo of a pack of condoms and brought them with him, further indicating his intent.”

When he arrived expecting to meet the girl, he was met by law enforcement officers instead.

Church B&E

A couple were indicted in connection with a breaking and entering at Mt. Zion Church at 461 Figsboro Road on July 25.

Wontay Zaetwon Cole, 22, was indicted on charges of Break and enter building with intent to commit larceny and Possess burglary tools, Destruction of property and Grand larceny. Montana Marie Minter, 18, was indicted on charges of Break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, Grand larceny and Destruction of property $1,000 or more.

According to the Criminal Complaints, on July 25, Deputy J. Craig responded to a breaking and entering at Mt. Zion Church, where a caller had said he had seen a male and female carrying a television from behind the church. They dropped the TV and got into a Nissan Altima. It was determined that they had gotten into the church through a window.

The vehicle was located in the city and stopped. Minter was the driver, and Cole was her boyfriend, the Complaint states. During a pat down, an officer located a microphone in Cole’s pocket, which Cole said belonged to the church. Cole admitted to having stolen several microphones belonging to the church and attempting to take a TV, the complaint states.

A joy-ride gone bad

Edgar Yahir Alvarado-Rodriguez, 19, of Eastwood Mobile Drive in Axton, was indicted on charges of object sexual penetration and carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 for an offense which allegedly happened on May 8. According to the Criminal Complaint filed by Deputy E. Clark Jr., a 13-year-old girl and her 14-year-old brother had told investigators that on May 8 they snuck out of the house to go on a “joy-ride” with the accused and someone else. While they were out, the accused made several attempts to grope the female. The teenagers were found after having been reported missing by their guardian.

Other certified indictments were:

Adrionna Cody Barnes, 21, on Feb. 21, Hit & Run – Damage to attended property

Allan Michael Lee Bell, 28, on July 21: DUI-third offense within 5 years

Dustin James Bocock, 25, on July 14: Break and enter dwelling with intent to commit assault and battery

Sophia Marie Calloway, 61, on Dec. 19: Five counts of forge a public record

John Wesley Compton Jr., 50,, on or about Sept. 29, 2013: Forge a public record

Jessica Lynn Conner, 38, on or about July 5: Break and enter dwelling at nighttime with intent

Roger Dale Conner, 24, June 15: Strangulation

Jessica Nicole Conner, May 29 and May 30: Threaten to bomb, burn or destroy a structure (two counts total)

Thomas Patrick Corriveau Jr., 25, on May 8: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and June 6, Felony fail to appear

Scott Alan Davidson, 51, on June 6: Break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny and Arson of personal property of more than $1,000 in value

Bobby Lee Dehart, 60, on March 31: Aggravated sexual battery

Mario Devonte Dillard, 35, on July 29: Possess firearm by a felon after having been previously convicted of a felony more than 10 years before

Michael Lee Diniz, 60, on May 20: Six counts of Felony fair to appear

Eric Matthew Durham, 32, on June 27: Grand larceny

Steve Randall Emberson, 72, on July 3: Malicious wounding of a family/household member

James Leon Fitzgerald, 52, on April 20: Robbery – Use of a firearm

Stacy Alexander Foley, 45, on June 6: Possess fentanyl

Bruce Lyndell France, 51, on July 20: Possess firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony more than 10 years before

Adolfo Huerta Garcia, 34, on May 27: Two counts of Destruction of property causing damage of $1,000 or more

Shantel Marie Hairston, 27, on March 24: Malicious wounding of a family/household member and Endanger the life of a child (two counts total)

Timothy Dale Harris, 43, on Aug. 16: Strangulation

William Beverly Hodges IV, 51, on Feb. 16: Carjacking

Joshua Adam Martin, 19, on June 5: Strangulation

Daniel Glenn Mullins, 40, on July 2: Possess methamphetamine

Robin Sue Newby, 60, on July 15: Threaten to bomb, burn or destroy a structure

Joshua Michael Simacek, 34, between April 25 and April 26: Two counts of Forgery; and on April 26, two counts of Utter a forged check

Jeremy David Spencer, 42, on Aug. 8: Assault law enforcement officer

Dennis Lee St. Clair II, 28, on Aug. 13: One count Possess methamphetamine and one count Possess morphine

Christopher Justin Stegall, 31, between May 30 and June 16: Two counts of Grand larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of Grand larceny

Diana Princess Taylor, 40, on July 1: Assault law enforcement officer

Sally Bet Thornhill, 61, on Oct. 5: Elude police

Jacob Aaron Truman, 29, on April 20: DUI-Third offense within 10 years, blood alcohol content between .15 and .20

Leander Jecobe Watkins, 47, between April 10 and April 11: Forgery, and on April 11: Forgery and Utter a bad check and Utter a forged check

Jaime Lynette Wethington, 32, on Sept. 23: Two counts of Felony fail to appear

Direct indictments

Patrick Lee Bailey, 63, on Sept. 17: Abduction

Rebecca Elizabeth Barnwell, 49, between June 21 and July 11: Seven counts of Forgery; two counts of Obtain money by false pretense, $1,000 or more; four counts of Obtain money by false pretenses of more than $1,000; and three counts of Utter a forged check.

Marcus Javon Bruce, 33, on July 7: Possess methamphetamine and Possess Fentynal

Melinda Lynn Craft, 47, on July 1: Hit & run and Reckless driving

Skylar Dwayne Dix, 28, between Sept. 14-18: Make/possess a weapon by inmate and Conspiracy to escape from correctional facility

Gabriel Andieres Dodson, on Sept. 30: False statement to a firearm dealer

Timothy Paul Drewery, 32, on Feb. 18: Possess firearm by violent felon

Jennifer Dawn Ford, 45, between March 15 and May 12: Credit card theft; and nine counts of Credit card fraud exceeding $1,000; and three counts of Credit card fraud of less than $1,000

Strother Talbert Fulcher III, 39, on June 21, Possess methamphetamine

Christopher Nathaniel Harr, 24, between Sept. 14-18: Make/possess weapon by inmate and Conspiracy to escape from correctional facility

Toby James Harris, 31, on Feb. 22: Possess Fentanyl and Possess Methamphetamine and Possess Xylazine

Joshua Heath Harrison, 34, on Feb. 19: Possess Fentanyl

Heath Anderson Jones, 36, on July 13: Possess Psilocyn and Possess Fentanyl and Possess Alprazolam and Possess marijuana with intent to distribute more than ½ ounce but less than 5 pounds and Possess firearm while possessing a Schedule I/II controlled substance

Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis on dates ranging from Dec. 12 to Jan. 21: Six counts of Identity fraud, less than $1,000, and six counts of Use of computer to commit larceny, less than $1,000

Marcus Demeco Moore, 43, on Nov. 7: Possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, between 10 grams and 100 grams

Crystal Gail Mullins, 47, on July 2: Possess Fentanyl

Michael Paul Murray, 23, between Sept. 14-18: Make/possess weapon by inmate and Conspiracy to escape from correctional facility

Michael Coy Nester, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 18, 2021, Construction fraud

Jamie Davis Penn, Sept. 11, Possess firearm by felon

Donald Wayne Puckett, 53, on July 13: Possess methamphetamine and Possess cocaine

Joshua Michael Simacek, 34, on April 26: Two counts of Obtain money by false pretense of less than $1,000, and between March 14 and April 26, Larceny of checks

Raymond Ernest Spain III, 45, on Sept. 30: False statement to a firearm dealer

Katherine Caldwell Vipperman, 53, on June 24: Possess methamphetamine