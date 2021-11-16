 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fontaine Ruritan Club presents awards
0 comments
editor's pick

Fontaine Ruritan Club presents awards

{{featured_button_text}}

Fontaine Ruritan Club recently presented Community Service Awards to:

Lt. Chris Ashley, Henry County Sheriff's Office

Steve Ball, Virginia State Police

James Hopkins, Martinsville Fire & EMS

Matthew Coleman, Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department

Sarah Still, Henry County Department of Public Safety

Sgt. R.D. Jones, Martinsville Police Department

Emily Ison, Ridgeway Rescue Squad

The entire staff of Martinsville Sheriff's Office.

Special Retirement Awards were given to Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper and Fire Chief Ted Anderson "for their outstanding service to our community," said club member Mike Williams.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert