Fontaine Ruritan Club presents awards

Fontaine Ruritan Club recently presented Community Service Awards to:
Lt. Chris Ashley, Henry County Sheriff's Office
Steve Ball, Virginia State Police
James Hopkins, Martinsville Fire & EMS
Matthew Coleman, Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department
Sarah Still, Henry County Department of Public Safety
Sgt. R.D. Jones, Martinsville Police Department
Emily Ison, Ridgeway Rescue Squad
The entire staff of Martinsville Sheriff's Office.
Special Retirement Awards were given to Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper and Fire Chief Ted Anderson "for their outstanding service to our community," said club member Mike Williams.
